Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for the Curragh on Irish 1,000 Guineas day

It's the Tattersalls Gold Cup and Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh today but Tony Keenan's bet runs in one of the support races on the card.

The Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (3:40) is the feature at the Curragh this afternoon but the Tattersalls Gold Cup (3:05) is the best race in terms of quality. It is a race that is often maligned to the point of having its Group 1 status questioned but this year is a strong renewal. A rematch between Los Angeles and White Birch is a big part of the race but not the only one, Anmaat another with a good chance having won the Champion Stakes despite plenty of hard luck last time, while the likes of Royal Rhyme and Ghostwriter are solid types at this level. The Irish 1,000 Guineas revolves around Lake Victoria with the ‘just ready to start off’ factor in the 1,000 Guineas heavily priced into the market. Her run at Newmarket was satisfactory, no better, and it looked a weak running of that race while the trip on a galloping track is a worry. Perhaps Lake Victoria is effective over an array of trips, but she is out of a sprinter, and Ballydoyle are only running one other, and might be quite happy if this turns into a steadily run contest. I can pass her over, as well as the other fillies coming on from Newmarket, with the Irish trial form most appealing. Swelter has looked good in both starts so far at Leopardstown, settling the Group 3 she won last time quickly, while the step up in trip and a slight ease in the ground are further positives, the going currently good-yielding with showers forecast. Her trainer has had an excellent start to the season with his three-year-old fillies.

Swelter handled a step up in class at Leopardstown

Athasi Stakes winner Atsila is another with claims. She has come a long way in a short space of time, overcoming greenness to win from off the pace at Bellewstown which is often difficult, before impressing with how she travelled last time. Perhaps the most appealing betting race on the card is the Lanwades Stud Stakes at 2:30. Porta Fortuna is a Group 1 filly running in a Group 2 and has a penalty to reflect that, but the bigger concern is that her main targets are later. She had a busy time both last season and as a juvenile and while that points to her toughness, it is not a given she will return at the same level as a four-year-old and she would prefer fast ground. ONE LOOK seemed something special when winning the Goffs Million at this track by six lengths on debut in September 2023 in a strong Timeform timefigure, but last season was messy for her, and I am inclined not to read too much into it. Paddy Twomey never seemed happy with her early on despite a win at Cork, and he gave her a mid-season break. She reached a good level of form after that, winning a Listed race at Killarney, but never seemed to have the same spark as her initial win and the trainer left her off after September.