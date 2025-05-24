Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Saturday

Irish racing expert Tony Keenan provides a selection on the card at Limerick this afternoon.

Yesterday was the hottest day in Ireland for three years, so even with watering ongoing at both Limerick and Down Royal, the going is sure to be fast as it has been at Royal Ascot all week. That is a concern with LAYFAYETTE in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Martin Molony Stakes (Limerick, 4:00) but otherwise he holds strong claims and there is enough in his price to take a chance on the ground. He won this race in 2023 amidst a good season when he also landed the Royal Whip and shaped better than the result when a close third at the Irish Champions Festival, form that would make him the clear best here. Last season never really got going for him as he only had his first start in September, but he showed enough in placed efforts at Ascot and Leopardstown to say he retains most it not all his ability. Both his starts in 2025 have come at Leopardstown, a track he has yet to win at in 11 starts and a return to a right-handed course should suit, while they were also over trips short of his best, a mile and nine furlongs.

He finished last on first of those, albeit not beaten far, but shaped better last time when fourth to Green Energy, doing best of the hold-up horses in a steadily run race and covering the final three furlongs faster than anything in the race per Course Track sectionals. That should set him up for a more suitable race that he gets today, and it looks a weak Listed contest, Queenstown returning from an absence and preferring longer trips and Lemsairbat perhaps flattered by her second at Cork last time when sitting close to a slow pace. Elsewhere on the Limerick card, Knockmark looks a solid favourite in the opening Darren's Way Maiden at 1:50 having just been run down by a promising sort last time at Fairyhouse, the pair clear, though his stable is struggling for winners recently, just three of them since a treble at Naas on Ascot Trials Day. In the Racing Again On 12th July Handicap at 5:20, Barrogstown Girl has a decent chance of getting her first win of the season having shaped well from off the pace at Roscommon last time when meeting some trouble while it also looks positive that a senior jockey with a long-standing link with the yard takes over from a claimer. The feature at Down Royal is the BoyleSports Ulster Derby at 4:30 where Vorfreude may be able to continue the good run for Joe Murphy and Gary Carroll. He ran well when second behind a pair of progressive Johnny Murtagh-trained three-year-olds on his first two starts of this year over ten furlongs before stepping up to a mile and a half last time. Connections opted to change tactics on him then, dropping in rather than making the running, as they may have been concerned about the new trip but got caught behind in a very slowly run race and looked in need of a stiffer test. It would be no surprise to see him be ridden more forward here which could suit in a small field.