Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Check out the latest preview

Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Naas on Wednesday

By Tony Keenan
Horse Racing
Wed June 25, 2025 · 4h ago

Irish form expert Tony Keenan has a recommended bet on this evening's card at Naas, his tip coming in the fillies and mares' maiden.

Irish racing tips: Wednesday June 25

1pt win Guy's Girl in 7.40 Naas at 4/1 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

It is the biggest flat racing week of the year in Kildare with the Irish Derby meeting this weekend, and Naas kicks things off this evening with a seven-race card, the feature the Al Shira'aa Racing Irish EBF Jannah Rose Stakes at 6:40.

Barnavara should be hard to beat if staying this extended 10-furlong trip and she impressed in winning the Kooyonga last time; Shane Foley got her onto the favoured outside early on, but she still cut out a strong pace and showed a good attitude to win in a race that produced a good Timeform timefigure.

She finished off well there but is not obviously bred for this trip and this should be a true test given there are a few that like to go forward.

Faiyum might prefer slower ground and there is no rain forecast today so my lean would be Darzina who came from off a steady pace to win at Gowran on debut and has an Irish Oaks entry for a yard that has done well with three-year-old filles this year.

There are more appealing betting races on the cards, not least the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies & Mares Maiden at 7:40. GUY’S GIRL has been ridden with education in mind on her first two starts but took a good step forward last time at Gowran despite the drop in trip looking against her and looks overpriced stepping back up in distance.

She travelled nicely then and did best of those held up to finish a fast-closing fifth, and while not quite the eye-catcher that the second was, that one was a very impressive maiden winner at Down Royal on Saturday and the selection was fastest of all in the final two furlongs of the race.

The third has also won since so the form looks solid while it looks a positive that Billy Lee keeps the ride as he would also have had the choice of riding one-time barrier trial winner Minaun View.

In the opening Dooley Insurance Group Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (5:10), I would be in no rush to take a short price about Havana Anna despite her finishing behind not one but two Royal Ascot winners on debut and running another good prospect close at Cork last time.

She didn’t fully convince in the finish at Cork, and her rider has reported her rolling around in the finish on both her starts, while Dawn Romance is an interesting rival.

An expensive breeze-up purchase, she is entered in the Railway Stakes despite being a filly and was in the Airlie Stud Stakes until yesterday, while Michael O’Callaghan declared her in the Fillies Sprint Stakes at Naas last month before she was a non-runner due to being in season, the trainer having gone close with a debutante in that same race two years ago behind Porta Fortuna.

In the Race And Stay Rated Race at 6:10, Sounds Like A Plan looks a very short price against a number of potentially interesting rivals though it is hard to decide between the likes of Fregada, Revoke and Temperance while Carrigans Grove looks a solid favourite in the ARKequine Handicap at 5:40.

She has not had the rub of the green the last twice, drawn away from the pace at Cork and meeting trouble at Fairyhouse, but was beaten by a thriving sort last time that won in a higher grade subsequently and should be up to winning another of these low grade races soon.

Published at 0905 BST on 25/06/25

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING