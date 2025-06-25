Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Naas on Wednesday

Irish form expert Tony Keenan has a recommended bet on this evening's card at Naas, his tip coming in the fillies and mares' maiden.
Irish racing tips: Wednesday June 25
1pt win Guy's Girl in 7.40 Naas at 4/1 (General)
It is the biggest flat racing week of the year in Kildare with the Irish Derby meeting this weekend, and Naas kicks things off this evening with a seven-race card, the feature the Al Shira'aa Racing Irish EBF Jannah Rose Stakes at 6:40.
Barnavara should be hard to beat if staying this extended 10-furlong trip and she impressed in winning the Kooyonga last time; Shane Foley got her onto the favoured outside early on, but she still cut out a strong pace and showed a good attitude to win in a race that produced a good Timeform timefigure.
She finished off well there but is not obviously bred for this trip and this should be a true test given there are a few that like to go forward.
Faiyum might prefer slower ground and there is no rain forecast today so my lean would be Darzina who came from off a steady pace to win at Gowran on debut and has an Irish Oaks entry for a yard that has done well with three-year-old filles this year.
There are more appealing betting races on the cards, not least the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies & Mares Maiden at 7:40. GUY’S GIRL has been ridden with education in mind on her first two starts but took a good step forward last time at Gowran despite the drop in trip looking against her and looks overpriced stepping back up in distance.
She travelled nicely then and did best of those held up to finish a fast-closing fifth, and while not quite the eye-catcher that the second was, that one was a very impressive maiden winner at Down Royal on Saturday and the selection was fastest of all in the final two furlongs of the race.
The third has also won since so the form looks solid while it looks a positive that Billy Lee keeps the ride as he would also have had the choice of riding one-time barrier trial winner Minaun View.
In the opening Dooley Insurance Group Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (5:10), I would be in no rush to take a short price about Havana Anna despite her finishing behind not one but two Royal Ascot winners on debut and running another good prospect close at Cork last time.
She didn’t fully convince in the finish at Cork, and her rider has reported her rolling around in the finish on both her starts, while Dawn Romance is an interesting rival.
An expensive breeze-up purchase, she is entered in the Railway Stakes despite being a filly and was in the Airlie Stud Stakes until yesterday, while Michael O’Callaghan declared her in the Fillies Sprint Stakes at Naas last month before she was a non-runner due to being in season, the trainer having gone close with a debutante in that same race two years ago behind Porta Fortuna.
In the Race And Stay Rated Race at 6:10, Sounds Like A Plan looks a very short price against a number of potentially interesting rivals though it is hard to decide between the likes of Fregada, Revoke and Temperance while Carrigans Grove looks a solid favourite in the ARKequine Handicap at 5:40.
She has not had the rub of the green the last twice, drawn away from the pace at Cork and meeting trouble at Fairyhouse, but was beaten by a thriving sort last time that won in a higher grade subsequently and should be up to winning another of these low grade races soon.
Published at 0905 BST on 25/06/25
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.