Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Naas on Wednesday

Irish form expert Tony Keenan has a recommended bet on this evening's card at Naas, his tip coming in the fillies and mares' maiden.

It is the biggest flat racing week of the year in Kildare with the Irish Derby meeting this weekend, and Naas kicks things off this evening with a seven-race card, the feature the Al Shira'aa Racing Irish EBF Jannah Rose Stakes at 6:40. Barnavara should be hard to beat if staying this extended 10-furlong trip and she impressed in winning the Kooyonga last time; Shane Foley got her onto the favoured outside early on, but she still cut out a strong pace and showed a good attitude to win in a race that produced a good Timeform timefigure. She finished off well there but is not obviously bred for this trip and this should be a true test given there are a few that like to go forward. Faiyum might prefer slower ground and there is no rain forecast today so my lean would be Darzina who came from off a steady pace to win at Gowran on debut and has an Irish Oaks entry for a yard that has done well with three-year-old filles this year. There are more appealing betting races on the cards, not least the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies & Mares Maiden at 7:40. GUY’S GIRL has been ridden with education in mind on her first two starts but took a good step forward last time at Gowran despite the drop in trip looking against her and looks overpriced stepping back up in distance.