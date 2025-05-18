Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Naas on Sunday

Naas hosts its Royal Ascot Trials card this afternoon and Aidan O’Brien has his usual strong hand, though Ger Lyons is not far behind in terms of depth as he runs his two Group 1-winning juveniles of last season along with other good chances.

Babouche runs in the Goffs Lacken Stakes at 4:33. The Phoenix Stakes winner hasn’t reached that level in two starts since, the soft ground seemingly against her in the Cheveley Park and her trainer flagging that she would need the run in a big way at Cork earlier this month, but it was hardly a positive that the tongue-tie went on then and it is retained now.

She meets Whistlejacket again having had him in second when winning the Phoenix and he won on return at Navan, though not before carrying himself awkwardly, and he has tended to hang in the past so fast ground may not be ideal for him. There is a chance of an upset here.

Magnum Force is in the Sole Power Sprint Stakes at 5:03 and must carry a Group 1 penalty off a break but he looks more of a five-furlong type than some of his rivals, notably Bucanero Fuerte. Big Gossey is an Irish flat racing cult hero but is yet to win in nine starts at Naas.

Lyons runs another speedy type, Lady Iman, in the Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Blackbeard Fillies Sprint Stakes at 4:03 though there is a concern she might be too fast for this; her two impressive wins coming over the minimum trip and the stiff six furlongs here could stretch her while the runner-up in her last race was beaten at short odds at Navan yesterday.

Simply Astounding looks the one to beat after a taking win over course-and-distance last month in a good Timeform timefigure and will likely improve again for that. The market agrees with that opinion, however, and there is a slight concern about her on faster ground, her dam Minding preferring an ease.