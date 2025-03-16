Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Naas on Sunday

The opening day of the flat turf season at the Curragh produced eight different winning trainers across the eight races, which makes it difficult to gauge basic stable form and it might continue that way up until the Punchestown Festival as there are relatively few flat turf meetings between now and then.

Jessica Harrington was not among those winners, but she did have a couple of placed horses last Sunday, and her Kodilicious is an interesting runner in the Irish Racing Writers Association Ron McKnight Memorial Madrid Handicap, the feature at Naas at 3.48.

She had a stop-start juvenile season, but that seems largely because connections were looking for soft ground with her. When she got it second time out at Sligo, she won a maiden in comfortable fashion, beating rivals now rated 101, 96 and 95, and never really got her ground afterwards.

There was some ease in the ground when she ran fifth in the Birdcatcher here in October, but she shaped better than the result as she hit a number of ridges in the second half of the race which unbalanced her, all the while looking as if a step up in trip would suit.

She had one more run as a two-year-old, in a backend Listed race at Newmarket again over six furlongs on good ground, and while that was not the strongest race for the grade, she acquitted herself well to finish a nose second, finishing strongly to again suggest further would suit.

That step up in trip comes today, she was left on the same mark after Newmarket and the going looks in her favour so she should go well today provided the track and its ridges don’t inconvenience her, though her price has shorted overnight.