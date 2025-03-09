Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Naas on Sunday

One each-way fancy at a big price for Tony Keenan, who is back to preview today's action from Naas.

JP McManus is going to be one of the shortest prices of Cheltenham for top owner, currently around 1/10 for that prize with his total winners line set around 5.5, and he has fancied runners from the Graded races with Jonbon and Fact To File right down to the handicaps with Kopeck De Mee and McLaurey. There is a good chance he starts the week well with a handful of interesting contenders in the big handicaps at Naas this afternoon, though it is the apparent second strings ridden by Simon Torrens that make more appeal than those ridden by Mark Walsh. Better Times Ahead looks a well-handicapped horse in the Bar One Racing Leinster National Handicap Chase at 4.45, unfortunate to run into a subsequent Scottish Grand National winner at Fairyhouse last Easter then unlucky in the Pat Taaffe at Punchestown when making a mistake at the last and only going down by a head. He has had only one run since, a poor effort at Gowran last month where he beat only one rival home, but he was off a 287-day break, the trip was too sharp and was a big drifter in the betting, while he did move into the race at one point.

The concern with him is that he may still need this second run back, but he looks capable of winning a race like this in the near-term, Any Second Now in the same colours likely having later targets. Last year’s winner, Hartur d’Arc, is another with a chance if his jumping holds up after he returned to form over hurdles last time. Torrens has another good opportunity on Uhavemeinstitches in the Bar One Racing "Extra Place Races At The Cheltenham Festival" Handicap Hurdle at 3.40. She looks well-treated off 118 and won with more in hand than the margin last time at Limerick, the second, third and fourth all winning since. The worry with her is attitude as she flashed the tail last time. At the prices, LORD ERSKINE is worth an each-way bet. He’s 12 now and may be past it but he looked as good as ever last summer, particularly at Galway where he made the frame in the big amateur riders’ handicap on the flat despite meeting trouble before running a fine third off 127 in a valuable handicap hurdle later that week, looking to hit the front too soon after a mid-race move.