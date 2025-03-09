Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Naas on Sunday

One each-way fancy at a big price for Tony Keenan, who is back to preview today's action from Naas.
Irish racing tips: Sunday March 9
0.5pts e.w. Lord Erskine in 3.40 Naas at 28/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
JP McManus is going to be one of the shortest prices of Cheltenham for top owner, currently around 1/10 for that prize with his total winners line set around 5.5, and he has fancied runners from the Graded races with Jonbon and Fact To File right down to the handicaps with Kopeck De Mee and McLaurey.
There is a good chance he starts the week well with a handful of interesting contenders in the big handicaps at Naas this afternoon, though it is the apparent second strings ridden by Simon Torrens that make more appeal than those ridden by Mark Walsh.
Better Times Ahead looks a well-handicapped horse in the Bar One Racing Leinster National Handicap Chase at 4.45, unfortunate to run into a subsequent Scottish Grand National winner at Fairyhouse last Easter then unlucky in the Pat Taaffe at Punchestown when making a mistake at the last and only going down by a head.
He has had only one run since, a poor effort at Gowran last month where he beat only one rival home, but he was off a 287-day break, the trip was too sharp and was a big drifter in the betting, while he did move into the race at one point.
The concern with him is that he may still need this second run back, but he looks capable of winning a race like this in the near-term, Any Second Now in the same colours likely having later targets. Last year’s winner, Hartur d’Arc, is another with a chance if his jumping holds up after he returned to form over hurdles last time.
Torrens has another good opportunity on Uhavemeinstitches in the Bar One Racing "Extra Place Races At The Cheltenham Festival" Handicap Hurdle at 3.40. She looks well-treated off 118 and won with more in hand than the margin last time at Limerick, the second, third and fourth all winning since. The worry with her is attitude as she flashed the tail last time.
At the prices, LORD ERSKINE is worth an each-way bet. He’s 12 now and may be past it but he looked as good as ever last summer, particularly at Galway where he made the frame in the big amateur riders’ handicap on the flat despite meeting trouble before running a fine third off 127 in a valuable handicap hurdle later that week, looking to hit the front too soon after a mid-race move.
He backed that effort up soon after at Listowel when third off the same mark, unsuited by racing around the inner, and is now one pound lower and probably more effective at this middle-distance trip than the two miles those runs came over.
Given a break after the flat season, he has three quick runs, the first two of which may suggest he has aged. However, he has long been a horse that thrives on racing, like a few from his yard, and they might have been needed to get him fit while he ran as well as ever at Leopardstown last Sunday on pure form ratings.
Running on ground quicker than ideal, he looked like being left behind leaving the back straight but finished off well to be just behind a pair of rivals rated 143 and 142, suggesting he may yet have a bit to give.
The quick return is no concern and may be a positive; of his 11 career wins, all but one has come while returning to the track within 24 days, while five of them came with an 11-day or shorter turnaround.
In the Bar One Racing "100% Acca Boosts On Self-Service Bet Terminals" Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle at 2.40, English runner Pleasington is interesting for Olly Murphy who does well with his few runners in Ireland; since 2020, he has run four here with one winner and two more places.
Pleasington has looked to have lots of ability the last twice, albeit with quirks, but something like Gaucher in the field to give him a lead will be a help, while Keith Donoghue looks the sort of rider that will suit him. Sommesky might also be a bit overpriced with his yard going better now.
Published at 0824 GMT on 09/03/25
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.