Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Leopardstown on Thursday

Irish racing guru Tony Keenan is back with a look ahead to Leopardstown this evening - he's got one selection who is fancied to enjoy the wet weather.

Leopardstown presents a difficult challenge for punters this evening as there is uncertainty with the ground; connections declared on good but heavy rain is forecast from early morning into late afternoon, most weather sites suggesting 10 millimetres or more could fall. In the hope that the rain comes, a small play on NORWALK HAVOC in the Barberstown Castle Stakes at 6.20 is suggested. He was a late non-runner here last week due to unsuitable ground but there seems a decent chance he will get the ease he prefers this time around. This evening’s race is over two furlongs shorter than last week which is an unknown, but he now escapes a penalty, and his stable have finally hit form with four winners in the last seven days. He won’t have to contend with stablemate Green Impact either but will face another highly rated three-year-old in Comanche Brave though that one seems to prefer a sound surface.

Norwalk Havoc is two from two at Leopardstown, and after starting last season well, he improved in the second half of the year when the tongue-tie and cheekpieces went on. That equipment combination was first used when he was narrowly beaten in the Galway Mile, a fine effort for a three-year-old against 0lder rivals, and he did best of his group on his next start in the Cambridgeshire. Best of all was his final run when winning the Knockaire here in a Timeform timefigure 10lbs higher than his official mark of 103, and he looks the runner best suited to handle conditions if the forecast rain arrives. Nothing stands out on the rest of the card though Sindria could be closer to Shakazia in the betting for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at 5.15. The Weld filly has over four lengths to make up on her rival from their run at Naas last month, but she gave herself little chance by pulling hard and could be worth another go over a furlong shorter. The form of Sindria’s initial run when seventh at the Curragh last October has worked out quite well, the first, third and sixth all winning since, and she shaped nicely, travelling as well as any before a rival took her ground at a vital point late in the race.