Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Leopardstown on Sunday

Ballydoyle have had an excellent week, winning nine Group or Listed races since last Monday, and that good run seems likely to continue this afternoon at Leopardstown where they have leading chances in the feature races.

Delacroix is hard to oppose in the Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial Stakes at 3.30 and should add another strong runner to their Epsom team, while Diego Velazquez boasts an excellent course record in the Porsche In Support Of Breast Cancer Ireland Amethyst Stakes at 2.55, though might be more vulnerable returning from a break.

Their runners in the Al Shira'aa Racing 'Mutamakina' Stakes (2.20) are weaker, however, and VERA’S SECRET looks overpriced for all that she has a bit to find on official ratings.

She is having her first start of the year but goes well fresh, looking set to win on racecourse debut as a three-year-old before greenness caught her out and then winning a Curragh handicap by six-and-a-half lengths on her first run last year.

She finished down the field on her next start in the Irish Cambridgeshire but went too hard in front then while racing in the wrong part of the track before easily winning a competitive handicap for fillies at this track during Irish Champions Festival, making all under conditions like this afternoon.