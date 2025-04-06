Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Cork and Fairyhouse on Sunday April 6

Willie Mullins ruled the jumps racing world (again) at Aintree, and there is a fair chance that continues this afternoon at Fairyhouse for a meeting where three good races have been brought forward from Easter, presumably to avoid them being too close to Punchestown and allow some of the horses that run today to back up at the final spring festival.

He has a particularly strong hand in the Donohue Marquees Novice Hurdle at 3:37 where Karniquet looks a strong favourite after his Supreme fourth, the only real concern how he will handle this speed test having looked a strong staying type at two miles the last twice, the races today on the tighter inner track.

Irancy was well behind him at Cheltenham but his preparation for that race was unideal and should come forward plenty for that run.

The Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Novice Hurdle at 2:35 is more open. Visually, the best performance of Wingmen’s career came at in a bumper at Punchestown last May and he goes right-handed for just the second time now, something of a surprise as he often adjusts that way. There is a decent chance this will suit him though he has had a busy season.

Fleur In The Park has repeatedly looked stretched by this trip but if he is ever to get away with it, it will be around here on the inner track on good ground, but at the prices preference is for a small play on MR PERCY.