Irish Oaks winner You Got To Me stays in training next year

Having finished fourth in the Oaks at Epsom and the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, Ralph Beckett’s filly enjoyed her day in the sun when claiming Classic glory at the Curragh in July before finishing a close second to Content in the Yorkshire Oaks the following month.

After being supplemented for the season’s final Classic on Town Moor, the daughter of Nathaniel failed to fire, trailing home last of seven runners – but she is set to return as a four-year-old.

Reflecting on her Doncaster performance, Alex Elliott, racing adviser to part-owners Valmont, said: “I think the main thing for this filly all year has been the pace of the race and they didn’t go quick enough.

“She didn’t really drop the bridle until they turned into the straight and over that trip you just can’t expend any energy, especially at that level. She’s been to a lot of dances this year and she’s now finished for the season. She’s back at Newsells Park Stud and will have a good break and we’ll look forward to next year with her. If she came right in time, you could probably look at Dubai and then it will be all the good mile-and-a-half races moving forward.”

Another Beckett-trained filly for whom the Valmont team have high hopes is Sandtrap, who justified odds-on favouritism in some style on her racecourse debut at Salisbury earlier this month.