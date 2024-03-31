Irish National preview: Gavin Cromwell lining up dual assault on Fairyhouse feature

Timeform verdict and selection

The novices usually come to the fore in Ireland's premier handicap chase and NICK ROCKETT can give Willie Mullins another victory. A smart hurdler, he's taken really well to chasing this term and has more improvement to come when stamina is at a premium, as it will be here. Senior Chief boasts a similar profile and is a big player. Good Time Jonny is yet to show all he's capable of over fences, while Gavin Cromwell has a strong hand with Hartur d'Arc and Haydock-winner Yeah Man .

Views from connections

Gavin Cromwell has two strong chances in Yeah Man and Hartur D’arc as he goes in search of a first victory in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

Yeah Man has been campaigned exclusively in England this winter, lining up twice at Ascot, falling when holding every chance at the last in November before finishing a close second in December, and then he gained success in the Grand National Trial at Haydock.

Hartur D’arc has won both his starts for the yard since switching from Tom Gibney, winning a beginners’ chase at Clonmel and stepping up considerably to land the Leinster National at Naas.

“Yeah Man and Hartur D’arc are definitely intended runners. We’re happy with them both and looking forward to the race,” said Cromwell, who has no fears about testing ground for either of them.

“I don’t think the trip or ground will be a problem for Yeah Man. He stayed very well on the heavy ground when winning at Haydock the last day, so conditions should suit.

“I’m not so sure about the trip with Hartur D’arc, although he did stay well in the Leinster National. We’ve a good bit further to go in the Irish Grand National, so that’s a little bit of an unknown. But he’s going into the race in good form and if he stays, he’s definitely in with a good chance.”

Numerically, Gordon Elliott has the strongest team with seven, headed by Where It All Began, fourth in the Kim Muir last time out.

“Where It All Began has made great strides lately and we’re delighted with his last two runs at Punchestown, where he won, and Cheltenham, where he was fourth. Ground suits, trip suits. He ticks plenty of boxes,” said Elliott.

“Favori De Champdou had some very nice form earlier in the season. He possibly wasn’t at his best last time but has had a nice break since and is in good order. Conditions will suit and hopefully he’ll run well.

“Diol Ker has been struggling for form all season. Plenty of his old form would give him a great chance and he has shown a bit on a couple of occasions this season but ultimately, he’s got plenty to do on recent efforts.

“Dunboyne has pulled up the last twice, having shaped far better than the final result. He’s left us scratching our heads a little bit. He seems very well and we know the ability is in there.

“Frontal Assault was second to Lord Lariat in 2022. He’s not the most consistent but the last run in Naas was quite encouraging and given his performance in the race a couple of years ago, he’s in with a live each-way shot.

“Cool Survivor disappointed in Cheltenham. His previous run in the Leopardstown Chase was quite encouraging but he needs to step up from last time.

“Royal Thief is in a similar boat to Diol Ker. He’d have form going back to make him an interesting contender but it just hasn’t been happening for him this season.”