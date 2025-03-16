Irish Lincolnshire Report and Result: Orandi scores for Tony Martin and Shane Foley

The front two pulled four and three quarter lengths clear of Smooth Tom in third. Indigo Five was fourth with 10/3 favourite Gleneagle Bay in fifth.

He wasn't there for long, however, as Orandi came with a sweeping run under the Foley drive to win by three quarters of a length.

The smaller group on the inside of the track appeared to be in the running with a quarter of a mile to run but gradually those towards the stands' side began to assert with Kortez Bay hitting the front.

Foley had Orandi towards the rear of the larger group on the stands' side once the field split into two just before halfway and had to weave his way through rivals to find racing room.

It ended a frustrating run for Orandi who had finished in the three on his last six starts without winning.

Foley told Racing TV: "I was at Leopardstown two weeks ago. Tony rang me, typical Tony, and said are you around in an hour? Orandi's galloping after the last' so I dropped to it and went and I'm glad I did now!

"He galloped super around there, felt really good. Galloped through the ground and, it might sound mad, but he's definitely improved over the winter and he gave me a nice feel out there.

"I thought we'd all end up middle-to-stands to be honest but when there's that many runners......the ground is quite similar everywhere, maybe a little bit better on the stands' side but I was glad as it opened it all up for me and I weaved my way through.

"I said to Tony he winged the gates and I had to take him back after that but I'd rather that way than the other way and try and chase the race. He seems to handle the soft really, really well.

"He's in the English Lincoln so I'll leave that up to Tony. He hasn't had an over-hard race today, he travelled through the race so easy and pricked his ears. There's two weeks between them."

Martin told irishracing.com that Orandi was unlikely to line up at Doncaster.

“He’s in the English Lincoln but I doubt if he’ll run. He was ready to peak there today, and we’ll probably sit on our laurels for a while,” he said.

Reflecting on today's performance, he added: “We were fortunate to have a very good rider on the day and it all worked out. He was always missing the break, and he rode him twice last year and was confident he would get him out sharp which he did today.

“He did a sparkling bit of work at Leopardstown a few weeks ago. When he ran here last year, we said we’d put him by for the English one or this race. He does want a dig in it and that’s why he doesn’t run during the summer."