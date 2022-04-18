Timeform look at every horse running in Monday's Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse and have a 1-2-3 verdict too.
Good efforts in valuable staying handicaps the last twice, 15½ lengths fourth of 12 to Diol Ker in Leinster National at Naas (24.6f, heavy) 36 days ago. Big effort needed to defy top weight.
Eight wins from 19 NH runs. Little impact in competitive handicap company this season, well held in Topham at Aintree 10 days ago. Not sure to stay and hard to fancy.
Very smart chaser who is much improved since fitted with blinkers, second in this last year (off 15 lb lower) before winning hot 3m Navan handicap in November. Good run in NH Chase at Cheltenham but fell early in the Grand National. Amateur won the Scottish version and is excellent value.
Runner-up in 2021 Ballymore Hurdle and placed again in the Broadway back at the Festival 33 days ago, not getting a fair shake of the dice. While he's yet to win over fences he's all class and has unfinished business as a stayer. Novices do well in this and he has a big shout on handicap debut.
Remarkable winner of the Kim Muir at last year's Cheltenham Festival and has scored twice in mares' races this term. Ran a stinker when fancied in Grade 2 back at Cheltenham though and got no further than the first at Aintree in cheekpieces 9 days ago.
Course winner. 9/1, good ½-length second of 12 to Diol Ker in Leinster National at Naas (24.6f, heavy) 36 days ago, sticking to task. Nudged up 5 lb but got to enter calculations.
Has held his form really well in big-field handicaps, chasing home stablemate Run Wild Fred at Navan when last seen in November. Saved for this rather than Aintree (non-stayer there last year) and looks the pick of the Elliott battalion.
Useful hurdler/chaser (won the 2019 Martin Pipe and 2020 Galway Plate). 18¼ lengths fifth of 6 to Sizing Pottsie in Webster Cup Chase (40/1) at Navan 37 days ago. Might have a bigger effort in him if he stays.
Dual chase winner last season (including here) and been holding his own in some big handicaps since, third in this off 6 lb lower 12 months ago. Bought by J.P.McManus ahead of a National tilt but got no further than the first at Aintree. Can't be ignored.
Dual Cheltenham Festival winner in his pomp but is a shadow of his former self these days, failing to see his races out following his May Killarney win, including in the Grand National 9 days ago. Another of the colossal Elliott challenge.
7/2, career best when winning 12-runner Leinster National handicap at Naas (24.6f, heavy) 36 days ago by ½ length from Ronald Pump, battling well. 10 lb higher now but shapes as if he'll stay and got to be respected.
Course winner and a remarkable success story over these past 2 years, both in terms of consistency and progressive form, improving again to win 18-runner Midlands National at Uttoxeter after 5 months off 30 days ago, easily coming clear. Big ask to back that up but it's certainly possible.
Fair sixth in this last year after winning valuable Leopardstown handicap and presumably this has been the aim. Well held again behind Full Time Score here 68 days ago. Cheekpieces go on first time.
Grade 1 winner as a novice chaser and back to his best this season, winning Punchestown handicap in February before a good run behind younger rivals in handicap at the Cheltenham Festival. Going smoothly when unseating first Canal Turn in the National 9 days ago. Should stay and one to consider.
Won a handicap hurdle at this meeting last year and off the mark over fences in 4-runner beginners event at Thurles (22f, good to soft) 30 days ago, cosily. Plenty of support in the betting for him for this in the meantime, looking just the type to go well if he stays. Interesting.
3 wins from 8 runs this season, making a good start over fences. Ran well in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham under this rider 32 days ago and one of the more likely winners from the Gordon Elliott team if he stays.
Career best when winning 11-runner handicap chase (17/2) at Navan (24f, heavy) 37 days ago, well on top finish. Up 10 lb but longer trip will suit and interesting for 2012-winning stable.
Plenty of good runs over fences before putting it all together on his return in hot Leopardstown handicap at Christmas. Not had a fair crack in either the Kim Muir or Grand National since and could figure if keeping the mistakes down.
No match for Galopin des Champs before opening chase account in 21f maiden here in January. Fine run behind Death Duty in Punchestown handicap next time but well held in Cheltenham Festival handicap 34 days ago (lost shoe). Stays and could bounce back with a big run.
Good efforts in second completed starts this season, including in handicap hurdle at this course (19.8f, soft) 51 days ago, better placed than most. Should stay back over fences but others far more persuasive for all Walsh is up.
Off the mark in maiden chase here (21f) in November. Better effort since and looked set to go close when unseating rider 2 out in Naas novice handicap 50 days ago. Still lightly raced and could have a bigger performance in him if he stays.
Former Fred Winter winner and a course winner but ran poorly in Munster National at Limerick when last seen in October, jumping none too fluently and well held. Plenty to prove on first start for 6 months.
Dual hurdles winner shaping up well over fences before a poor run in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham 32 days ago. Should prove to be a stayer but needs a revival in change of headgear.
Progressive novice chaser, readily landing the Midlands National at Uttoxeter. Interrupted campaign this term, but lots to like about his runs at Haydock and back again at Uttoxeter (first-time cheekpieces) the last twice. Well worth considering under rider with pretty good record in this.
Off the mark over fences at Navan (3m) in January. Didn't jump great when well held behind Diol Ker in Leinster National at Naas 36 days ago. Headgear back on. Needs more.
Big step forward when landing 23.8f contest here 2 months ago (good form). Unexposed, not least as a stayer, and lots to like up in trip (top yard's only runner in the race).
Punchestown winner over 31f last spring having finished third in the Scottish National. Another good run in valuable handicaps in the Kim Muir 32 days ago and interesting in first-time cheekpieces.
Off the mark over fences at Galway last summer but has largely struggled since, including at Cheltenham 33 days ago, and this surely too tough in re-fitted cheekpieces.
Course winner and useful chaser. Not disgraced behind Full Time Score here (4/1) 68 days ago but looks handicapped to the hilt up in trip.
Best runs this season have been here, landing a good prize over C&D in November. Well held in the Kim Muir 32 days ago and has work to do.
Faded when going for repeat in Leinster National won by Diol Ker 36 days ago, that his first run over fences since last spring. Eighth in this last year but much lower in the weights this time round. RESERVE.
Poor since winning 25f Cheltenham handicap chase in October, again looking devoid of confidence at times at Downpatrick 29 days ago, Tough to fancy. RESERVE.
Dual winning chaser who has matched that form just once over fences. Pulled up in Leinster National 36 days ago and some feat if he were to break his duck over fences in this. Blinkers go on. RESERVE.
TIME TO GET UP won the 2021 Midlands National and has returned with excellent efforts in marathon handicaps in Britain. With few miles on the clock, he has all the qualities to win an Irish National and gets the vote. Gaillard du Mesnil got no luck at Cheltenham and surely has a big prize over fences in him. Full Time Score is another lightly-raced chaser who also ticks plenty of the right boxes. Velvet Elvis and Farclas, the pick of potentially 12 runners for Gordon Elliott, are also respected.
1. Time To Get Up
2. Gaillard du Mesnil
3. Full Time Score
