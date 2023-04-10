I Am Maximus produced an extraordinary performance under an inspired Paul Townend ride to win the BoyleSports Irish Grand National.

Trained by Willie Mullins, who was capping a sensational Easter weekend at Fairyhouse, the newly-purchased I Am Maximus was sporting the first colours of owner J P McManus and could be seen struggling near the back of the huge field after some sloppy jumps early on in the marathon contest. Continuing to jump out to his left on the right-handed track, the seven-year-old novice was still seemingly toiling with a circuit to travel as Gigginstown-owned pair Fire Attack (Joseph O'Brien) and Defi Bleu (Gordon Elliott) cut out the running, and it was Defi Bleu who went on with a big leap six fences from the finish. He still held sway two-out in the hands of Gavin Brouder but a small group of rivals had closed right up including Dolcita, Panda Boy and Gevrey. It was the latter who went to the front approaching the last but Townend had somehow brought I Am Maximus through the crowd and produced him perfectly between horses on the run-in to go on and score by a length from the lightly-weighted Gevrey. The runner-up's stablemate Defi Bleu stuck to his task gamely to hold on for third, just ahead of Dolcita and Panda Boy, with a long gap back to Angels Dawn who was the only other finisher in the testing conditions.

Mullins said: "Paul gave him some ride - a terrific ride. "He just threw out my instruction manual after a circuit and thank God he did! I asked him to go down the inside the whole way and stay there. You could see he went to plan B and it worked, but that's Paul. When things aren't working he can change plans mid-race. "He had to give him a back-hander early on and he didn't respond to that so Paul had to pull him to the outside and hope for the best. "We took a chance running him in the National with that profile and if he didn't win it then he was going to be a good novice for next season. It's huge compensation for forgoing his novice status for next year and I'm really happy with that. "I'm delighted to have a winner for JP and for Paul to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Irish National with two absolutely fabulous rides. He should be very proud of himself." On the fourth home Dolcita, the trainer added: "Dolcita ran a cracking race too, there's obviously a big prize in her. Tenzing was a shade unlucky and was almost knocked over in the race, he was running a great race up to that. "It's been a fantastic Easter for Closutton."