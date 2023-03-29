Meade, who won what he refers to as his "favourite race" back in 2002 with The Bunny Boiler under Ross Geraghty, has five entries in the Fairyhouse marathon at this stage, with the JP McManus-owned Thedevilscoachman heading the betting on the back of his Grade 3 novice chase success at Limerick on Sunday.

Seven-year-old novice Thedevilscoachman was taking his record over fences to three wins from six starts but his trainer has reiterated that the horse's participation in the race isn't certain unless there is plenty of give in the ground.

Meade said: "There's no question about it, Thedevilscoachman is a much better horse on softer ground.

"He's very much a novice, the other day (Limerick) he jumped slowly over the first six or seven fences - and if he did that again then the race could be over for him by the time they get to halfway.

"He is a horse with plenty of ability and he's coming in on a novice ticket really so he has his chance if things go right for him.

"If it's fast ground he won't run, but if it's slower ground then hopefully that slows some of the opposition down a bit."