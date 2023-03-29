Noel Meade is keen to win the BoyleSports Irish Grand National Chase for a second time but states Thedevilscoachman must have his favoured soft ground.
Meade, who won what he refers to as his "favourite race" back in 2002 with The Bunny Boiler under Ross Geraghty, has five entries in the Fairyhouse marathon at this stage, with the JP McManus-owned Thedevilscoachman heading the betting on the back of his Grade 3 novice chase success at Limerick on Sunday.
Seven-year-old novice Thedevilscoachman was taking his record over fences to three wins from six starts but his trainer has reiterated that the horse's participation in the race isn't certain unless there is plenty of give in the ground.
Meade said: "There's no question about it, Thedevilscoachman is a much better horse on softer ground.
"He's very much a novice, the other day (Limerick) he jumped slowly over the first six or seven fences - and if he did that again then the race could be over for him by the time they get to halfway.
"He is a horse with plenty of ability and he's coming in on a novice ticket really so he has his chance if things go right for him.
"If it's fast ground he won't run, but if it's slower ground then hopefully that slows some of the opposition down a bit."
The trainer added: "It's almost in my own back yard at one of my favourite tracks. In fact, it's probably my favourite race. Just to get it done (with the Bunny Boiler) was brilliant.
"We'd love to think it could happen again but it's not as easy as that. It'd mean everything to win again, it's the one you really want to win."
Meanwhile, Dermot McLoughlin has issued an upbeat bulletin over his returning hero Lord Lariat.
McLoughlin has won the Irish Grand National with outsiders for the past two years but Lord Lariat is among the market leaders this time around and has pleased connections since prepping in a handicap hurdle at Leopardstown on March 6.
The trainer said: "We'll have a try (to win it three times). We'll need a lot of luck and this horse will carry a lot more weight than last year.
"But he has filled out, he's got stronger since last year. So we're hopeful.
"He's come out of his hurdle race at Leopardstown last time well. He'll be going there fresh.
"We're really looking forward to it, it's my local track and the atmosphere up there on Easter Monday is huge."
