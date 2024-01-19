Irish Gold Cup decision pending on Gentlemansgame

Grade One-placed over hurdles, the Mouse Morris-trained eight-year-old has only had three chasing start, but has won two of those – including Wetherby’s Charlie Hall Chase, in which he beat last year’s King George winner, Bravemansgame.

The Robcour-owned gelding was being prepared for Leopardstown over Christmas when he would have met Willie Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs before a setback intervened. However, that clash could still happen pre-Cheltenham at the Dublin Racing Festival.

“If he runs anywhere he’ll go to Leopardstown for the Gold Cup,” said Morris.

“If not he’ll just go straight to Cheltenham. Touch wood at the minute he’s well.

“It was just a stone bruise, but it went right up his foot. He wasn’t out of training for too long which was great.

“He worked at Punchestown the other day and he worked well.

“He’s still still the unknown quantity really, he hasn’t run against Galopin Des Champs yet.”