Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby tips: Preview & best bets for the Curragh Classic

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Preview 3.45 The Curragh, Saturday

ARTURO TOSCANINI He was a good winner on debut at the Curragh last year but finished last of eight in the Feilden Stakes on his return. He was back to form when second to Earlswood in the Gallinule back on testing ground next time and again ran well when seventh in the Queen’s Vase last week. He looks more of a stayer than a Derby horse at this stage though. EARLSWOOD This is a really interesting horse who had good form last year for John Oxx before switching to Johnny Murtagh this term. He won his maiden at Navan and got shuffled back before running on well to finish third behind El Drama in the Dee Stakes at Chester. He was back on testing ground when beating Arturo Toscanini in the Gallinule and would have been interesting if the ground came up soft. The forecast is against him though.

FERNANDO VICHI Third in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial, he produced a smart performance to beat The Mediterranean in the Nijinsky Stakes. That rival franked the form when fourth in the King Edward VII last week and this is a horse who could outrun his odds on Saturday. A lively outsider. HIGH DEFINITION He was a star two-year-old and I was very taken with his win in the Beresford Stakes when he made up a lot of ground on the round course here at the Curragh to get up late on. I thought he ran extremely well on his return in the Dante, given his interrupted preparation. I really liked how he finished off the last furlong and went through the line. He’s had six weeks since to progress with a clear run and track and trip here should be tailormade for him. He’s a worthy favourite and an exciting middle-distance horse in the making. He could be the real deal. HURRICANE LANE It’s good to see the Epsom form being put to the test. He finished third behind stablemate Adayar in the Cazoo Derby – seemingly having no excuses. Perhaps the more conventional track here will help him and don’t forget he beat the favourite at York so he has to be a very worthy contender. LONE EAGLE He missed Epsom having originally been pencilled in to go there. On the day he was a little disappointing when fourth in the Sandown Classic Trial but that form has been significantly franked since. He went on to win the Cocked Hat at Goodwood nicely and his breeding and style or racing suggests he’ll relish a mile-and-a-half around here. We might not have seen the best of him yet and Frankie Dettori rides.

MAC SWINEY A very good winner of the Vertem Futurity at two, beating One Ruler, and after there were excuses (bad scope) for his Derrinstown Stud Trial reverse he bounced back in style to beat stablemate Poetic Flare in the Irish 2000. He then went to Epsom and didn’t run badly in the circumstances given he was pushed wide all the way and seemed to get unbalanced before finishing fourth. He still has two questions to answer though, the trip and the ability to handle ground on the fast side of good. As things stand his best form is all with plenty of cut. MATCHLESS He must be a pacemaker option. It’s a quick turnaround for him after running in the Hampton Court last week when he made the running for the first three-quarters of the race. MOJO STAR He was a maiden going into the Derby at Epsom and while he’s still one, what a race he ran to chase home Adayar. He finished in a likeable manner there but he got a nice tow through the race from the winner which might have helped him. It will be interesting to see if he can prove that run wasn’t a fluke back on a conventional track. If it wasn’t he’s a threat to them all.

VAN GOGH I don’t think we’ve seen the best of this horse yet in 2021. He was a good winner of the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud last term and having never featured in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, ran well on heavy ground when third in the Irish equivalent. It was then to Chantilly for the French Derby where, held up off a slow pace and drawn wide, he could never land a blow. I think he’s interesting stepping up to a mile-and-a-half and if he’s effective on the ground I can see him going well. WORDSWORTH He looked a nice colt when winning a maiden here on his return and while it was disappointing to see him turned over at odds-on at Navan next time, he ran a cracker to chase home Kemari in the Queen’s Vase. He’s back on track and improving but like a few of these is crying out for further.

