Graham Cunningham is back with his thoughts ahead of Irish Champions Weekend, the fillies' racing programme and keeping warm at the races.
Maybe it’s a Leopardstown thing but there’s something about the Irish Champion Stakes that lends itself to dramatic finishes that could easily have gone the other way under slightly different circumstances. You need a long memory to recall a few of them but, having trawled the archives, here are the Top Five What Might Have Beens……………
O’Brien and Moore will feature heavily again in Saturday’s Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes and, with the 5-day entries now available, we might well be in for another race where tactics and jockeyship play a crucial part.
Much can change before the weekend but Stone Age and possibly Broome are certainly capable of setting things up for their stablemate Luxembourg to show exactly how good he is.
But, for all that some still see Luxembourg as a major star waiting to announce himself, the jury is still out on that score.
True, the much-talked-about Camelot colt has won four of his five starts – his sole defeat coming when third behind the ill-fated Coroebus in the Guineas – and he came back from a lengthy break with a hard-earned defeat of Insinuendo at the Curragh last month.
O’Brien and Moore seem adamant that Luxembourg will come on a bundle for that but the record reflects that he was all out in G3 company to beat a 107-rated filly who had been off the track for even longer than he had.
In short, if Luxembourg gives Aidan an eleventh ICS success then I will be losing on the race. Mishriff is a viable alternative if back to the form he showed when coming home strongly for second in the Eclipse but, even at shortish odds, his Sandown conqueror VADENI looks very much the one to focus on.
Jean-Claude Rouget plotted a stealthy course to ICS victory with Almanzor in 2016 and Vadeni holds equally strong credentials after following a runaway French Derby success with a thrilling late swoop to thwart Mishriff by a neck at Sandown.
It’s true that Mishriff had to wait to secure a clear run that day but the abiding memory both from Chantilly and Sandown is the way that Vadeni quickened to settle matters.
Rouget feels that Almanzor “had more physical presence” but adds that Vadeni’s “change of foot is terribly good.” Only time will tell whether that turn of foot will be deployed against Baaeed and company in the Arc next month. But Baaeed isn’t heading to Leopardstown and, in his absence, the French colt’s acceleration might well be the deciding factor.
There is no such thing as a bad idea when it comes to racing’s current challenges, though there are a few moderate ones that have zero chance of coming to fruition.
Calls for a Tote monopoly are a million, while suggestions that we should ‘lose’ 300 fixtures a year and summer jumping in its entirety are a double figure price with precious few takers.
No, the road to making British Flat racing more attractive is paved with a long list of relatively small-scale proposals that, added together, ought to make for a more compelling game all round.
And so, with tin hat at the ready, it’s time to bid farewell to a swathe of fillies’ handicaps.
Yes, I know Royal Ascot’s Sandringham Handicap would like a word and she, along with a few other valuable events at the big festivals, is well worth retaining.
But the plethora of ordinary fillies’ handicaps that pepper the calendar during the summer bring little to the party other than an a significant increase in potential for small fields and the chance for ordinary horses to nick a race against mediocre opposition.
Breeders wouldn’t welcome a cull – and nor would some trainers who have mined the existing system very efficiently - but a BHA rating is a BHA rating irrespective of sex and the case for giving filles a slew of extra opportunities when open handicaps have been struggling to fill like never before looks suspect at best.
There were twelve such contests on the Flat last week - eight of which attracted disappointing fields of between three and seven – and this week’s total also runs into double figures.
That’s the equivalent of almost four full meetings in the space of just a fortnight given over solely to fillies’ handicaps. It’s clearly too many in the current climate - and the time to brandish the expulsion tool at most of them is already well overdue.
Speaking of good and bad ideas, have you heard about the Mothball Effect?
No, it’s not a new name for Nicky Henderson’s winter strategy but an intriguing new policy that could become widespread on racecourses all over Britain as the energy crisis kicks in over the next few months.
Several racecourse managers expect fuel costs to double or even treble as the jumps season gathers pace, with the RP reporting that Kelso’s latest energy quote came in at an eye-watering £257,000 a year.
Kelso boss Jonathan Garratt is determined that one of Britain’s most colourful jumps tracks can ride out the storm but other tracks are less confident and plans to minimise financial damage by closing sizeable areas of various grandstands on days when space isn’t at a premium are already well advanced.
Of course, huddling together for warmth is nothing new for diehard fans of the winter game.
“We have to consider all available options given the quotes we’ve received,” says one exec who has seen the figures, though there is no news as to whether a job lot of fast-boiling new kettles has been ordered to keep costs to an absolute minimum.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.