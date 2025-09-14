Irish Champions Festival reaction: Graham Cunningham on Sunday action

Our man at the track Graham Cunningham reflects on Sunday's action at the Irish Champions Festival.

No Galileo, no problem as Aidan rolls into autumn

Last afternoon of the ICF

London was abuzz with flag waving patriots making a right old racket on Saturday – but enough about a Last Night of the Proms that culminated with a rousing 50th anniversary rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody. Actually, let’s strike that. The sight of a Royal Albert Hall filled with 6,000 Herberts chanting ‘Galileo, Galileo’ with gusto on Saturday night made me stop grumbling about the delay to Match of the Day and start thinking back to a vintage year when the greatest stallion of all time propelled the man who used to train him to a new world record. Dual Guineas winners Churchill and Winter; Irish Derby and Leger hero Capri; Highland Reel dancing in at Epsom and Royal Ascot; autumn bloomers Hydrangea, Happily and Rhodendendron; Order of St George flying the flag in the Irish Leger; and ultimate road warrior Highland Reel beating BC Turf winner Talismanic in a memorable Hong Kong Vase. I dare say there’s a special space in the Coolmore trophy chamber to honour a global 2017 campaign that saw Aidan O’Brien harness the phenomenal power of those Galileo stars to eclipse Bobby Frankel’s record of 25 G1 winners in a calendar year. And although these are still very early days, the polishers might have to start thinking about a similar shrine to 2025 after another successful Irish Champions Festival Precision timing as Whelan strikes on Precise

Precise is in command of the Moyglare Stud Stakes

There were no thunderbolts and lightning as the Kildare faithful made their way to the Curragh for day two of the ICF, but a ferocious wind blew in the faces of the sprinters who set the card in motion. It didn’t feel like a Crowded House as ‘Always Take the Weather With You’ sounded around the famous whistling grandstand and Ronan Whelan produced one of the quotes of the day after PRECISE outstayed Beautify, Venetian Sun and Composing to give Aidan his eleventh Moyglare Stud Stakes win. “Any time you get the leg over you know you have a chance,” said the 32-year-old Kildare native, while Aidan reflected on Delacroix’s Irish Champion Stakes success and said it’s “very possible” we will see him again this autumn. And then it was Kia time in more ways than one. ARIZONA BLAZE and Bucanero Fuerte gave the jolly Joorabchian a 1-3 in the Bar One Racing Flying Five and the impressive David Egan beamed as he said: “I had to go with my gut feeling.” The Amo Racing supremo was charm itself in conversation with RTV’s Kevin O’Ryan after the race but his pre-race comments about what when wrong in a chequered relationship with the man he calls ‘Raith’ Beckett were on the pointed side of spiky. That man Raith rerouted AMILOC to the Irish St Leger because the English version bars geldings (either accidental or otherwise) and his unbeaten three-year-old ran a belter in defeat despite being swamped late by Melbourne Cup bound AL RIFFA.

Zavateri wins the National Stakes

Beckett is toying with a tilt at the Breeders’ Cup Turf for Amiloc, while the remarkable Eve Johnson Houghton will spend the next few days in dreamland after ZAVATERI’s never-say-die defeat of Gstaad in the Vincent O’Brien National Stakes. “I’m just so lucky” was the repeated EJH manta as she waited for the commissars to rule on a brush between the first two that took place in the shadow of the post. But you need a lot more than luck to snag a National Stakes winner for 35,000 guineas and it would have been a grievous injustice had the expulsion tool been brandished. Eighteen down, ten to go as Aidan prepares to go global

Aidan O'Brien and team - they're about to go global