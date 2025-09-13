Irish Champions Festival reaction: Graham Cunningham on Delacroix and day one

Delacroix proves the master with a savage ICF surge
The 7.40 Ryanair from Liverpool to Dublin isn’t complete without a stag party and the first jolly day of the day lobs when I draw next to the youth in full panto horse costume.
Horseman leads a gang festooned in JP McManus garb as they savour the sunshine en-route to Leopardstown for an Irish Champions Festival with a six-word strapline.
‘IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS’ is the message on hoardings all over the racecourse on a day when it all comes down to one savage, striking surge that seals the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes for DELACROIX.
The light and shade surrounding a colt named after a brilliant French artist makes for fascinating reading.
A Derby blowout after interference; a molten burst to thwart Ombudsman in the Eclipse; a never-nearer second to the Gosden colt in the Juddmonte International; Aidan’s Champion Stakes ‘come and have a go if you think you’re hard enough’ plea to Big John; and an alarming market drift on the morning of Ireland’s biggest 2000m race.
It made for a polarising cocktail but O’Brien never lost faith and, with due respect to Henry Longfellow, Coolmore finally have a cherished, world-class Dubawi stallion prospect to twin with the best broodmare team on the planet.
But what comes before the mating season?
The fact that Aidan has said words to the effect of “we can’t wait to get him off to stud” rings a note of caution, but there is surely some important unfinished business between Delacroix and Ombudsman.
I suspect we might be waiting in vain for round three, especially if the ground turns very soft for Ascot’s Champion Stakes, but we can but hope.
And maybe now is the time for the Gosden team to clap back at Coolmore and lay the groundwork for a decider between the two best 2000m colts in Europe.
I’m not sure how the stag and his pals fared on the betting front, but they won’t have done badly following Karl Burke and Johnny Murtagh during a long day at Leopardstown.
Murtagh was in his element shepherding delighted owners after Rahmi and Alakazi landed the Sovereign Path and Solonaway Stakes.
Aidan took the wraps off two more potential G1 juvenile stars in Diamond Necklace and Benvenuto Cellini, while Burke’s progress towards racing’s top table continued with the highly progressive Convergent and gallant Matron winner Fallen Angel.
Time will tell whether Burke gets the dry night he is hoping for, but Sunday brings four more G1 battles at the Curragh.
Composing’s main dangers in the Moyglare will come from two stablemates if Burke withdraws Venetian Sun, while Coventry hero Gstaad takes on unbeaten Brits Zavateri and Saba Desert in the National Stakes.
Illinois v Al Riffa is a Classic dad and lad duel for the Irish Leger, while Aussie globetrotter Asfoora has the visitor’s draw (1) as she bids to claim a vacant champion sprinter crown in the Flying Five.
But horseman and his merry pals might want to join Karl on weatherwatch if they are going back into battle for day two of the ICF.
The Saturday night sky was starting to look threatening soon after the dynamic Delacroix delivered his most convincing piece of work yet.
It all came down to that striking, savage surge off the home bend in the day one showpiece -but it could all come down to who handles cloying Curragh ground best if that worrying Sunday weather forecast is accurate.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.