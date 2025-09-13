Irish Champions Festival reaction: Graham Cunningham on Delacroix and day one

Delacroix proves the master with a savage ICF surge

The 7.40 Ryanair from Liverpool to Dublin isn’t complete without a stag party and the first jolly day of the day lobs when I draw next to the youth in full panto horse costume.

Horseman leads a gang festooned in JP McManus garb as they savour the sunshine en-route to Leopardstown for an Irish Champions Festival with a six-word strapline.

‘IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS’ is the message on hoardings all over the racecourse on a day when it all comes down to one savage, striking surge that seals the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes for DELACROIX.

The light and shade surrounding a colt named after a brilliant French artist makes for fascinating reading.

A Derby blowout after interference; a molten burst to thwart Ombudsman in the Eclipse; a never-nearer second to the Gosden colt in the Juddmonte International; Aidan’s Champion Stakes ‘come and have a go if you think you’re hard enough’ plea to Big John; and an alarming market drift on the morning of Ireland’s biggest 2000m race.

It made for a polarising cocktail but O’Brien never lost faith and, with due respect to Henry Longfellow, Coolmore finally have a cherished, world-class Dubawi stallion prospect to twin with the best broodmare team on the planet.

But what comes before the mating season?

The fact that Aidan has said words to the effect of “we can’t wait to get him off to stud” rings a note of caution, but there is surely some important unfinished business between Delacroix and Ombudsman.