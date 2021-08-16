Irish Champion Stakes report & reaction: St Mark's Basilica edges thriller

It was hard to call who would come out on top from that point and it was only inside the final 100 yards that the 4/9 favourite held a definite advantage, ultimately winning by three-quarters-of-a-length from Tarnawa.

Outsider Patrick Sarsfield cut out the early running but he was swamped at the two furlong pole as the three big guns loomed large to throw down their challenges.

It was a fifth Group One success for the Ryan Moore-ridden winner to add to his victories in the Dewhurst, French 2000 Guineas and Derby and the Coral-Eclipse.

Winning trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "It was tactical, very tactical. They sprinted up the straight and he did well. He did well to get back here after missing York and the one thing we know he does is quicken.

"He really quickens, he always has, and he relaxes and can really turn it on. He's done that in every race. He's an exceptional horse and we're very lucky to have him.

"The two targets he had were York and here. After that we were going to see where to go. He has all the options, he could go back to a mile, stick at a mile-and-a-quarter. All the big races are there."