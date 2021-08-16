Irish Champion Stakes news: St Marks Basilica on target

The three-year-old has won his last four races – all at Group One level – beginning in the Dewhurst last season.

This term he has landed the French Guineas, French Derby and the Coral-Eclipse, beating Addeybb and Mishriff – but he was forced to miss the Juddmonte International after a cut on his hind leg caused by a lost shoe became infected.

“St Mark’s Basilica is on the right road. It’s a case of all good so far and we’re on track,” said O’Brien.