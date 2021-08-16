Sporting Life
St Mark's Basilica runs away with the Eclipse

Irish Champion Stakes news: St Marks Basilica on target

By Sporting Life
11:44 · SAT August 28, 2021

Aidan O’Brien’s multiple Group One winner St Mark’s Basilica is on course to recover from a small setback and return to action in time for the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 11.

The three-year-old has won his last four races – all at Group One level – beginning in the Dewhurst last season.

This term he has landed the French Guineas, French Derby and the Coral-Eclipse, beating Addeybb and Mishriff – but he was forced to miss the Juddmonte International after a cut on his hind leg caused by a lost shoe became infected.

“St Mark’s Basilica is on the right road. It’s a case of all good so far and we’re on track,” said O’Brien.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

O’Brien also had news of his two star fillies – Snowfall, currently favourite for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, and Santa Barbara, who has won her last two starts in America and is set to head back out there.

“Snowfall is working towards the Prix Vermeille at the moment and Santa Barbara might go to Keeneland for a race in about six weeks. She has taken her trips to America very well, she loves it,” said O’Brien.

