Timeform's view

Irish Champion Hurdle result and report | Brighterdaysahead makes limited Champion appeal

By Timeform
Mon February 02, 2026 · 3h ago

Read Timeform's report of the Irish Champion Hurdle, in which Brighterdaysahead reversed form with an off-colour Lossiemouth.

No 3-time winner State Man this year and a race and result in his absence that only further muddied the waters in the 2m hurdling division across both Britain and Ireland, Brighterdaysahead probably value for something like a career best in picking up her fourth Grade 1 success having both jumped and travelled much better than a seemingly off-colour Lossiemouth in a well-run affair, though the latter is left as just about the superior mare on Timeform ratings prior to any potential clash between the pair at Cheltenham with the score now 1-1 between them this season.

