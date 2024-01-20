Irish Champion Hurdle never consideration for Constitution Hill

The brilliant and unbeaten hurdler has been restricted to just one outing this term, a facile win in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle, and a dirty scope ruled him out of a potential run in the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday.

That’s a Grade Two contest and Matt Chapman, on ITV Racing, asked Nicky Henderson why the Grade One in Ireland was never a consideration?

“The Dublin Racing Festival is a tremendous asset and well done Ireland, they have it there. I wish we had a little more of that, I really do. I’m not going to decry it but it’s Willie’s benefit show as we see it,” the trainer said.

“I personally wouldn’t want to be going there in a fortnight’s time for an away game. It's always in favour of the home team. El Fabiolo was going to come (to Ascot) this week but he doesn’t seem keen to come next weekend and he’s obviously not going to come the weekend after because he’s got a home game.

“Why would we want an away game when we don’t actually need one?”