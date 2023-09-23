Irish Cesarewith preview: What the trainers say

The three-year-old features in a maximum field of 30 and he will be ridden by Ryan Moore, who jets back from Australia overnight to take the ride.

Tower Of London, a brother to Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri, already has one big handicap win on his record in the Ulster Derby before he stepped up in class to be second in the Bahrain Trophy. While no match for stablemate Continuous on Town Moor, he finished only a length behind the runner-up Arrest.

O’Brien won the race with a three-year-old last season when Waterville came from last to first to win in devastating style.

O’Brien said: “It’s a little bit quick for him to be coming back, but it is an important race and we thought it was worth taking the chance with him. This horse is rated much higher than Waterville when he won (last year), so that means he’s obviously got a lot more weight than Waterville had. He ran a good race in the St Leger, he ran well in it and he wasn’t beaten too far.”