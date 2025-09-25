Irish Cesarewitch preview: Fran Berry tips

Fran Berry has a bet in Sunday's Irish Cesarewitch with a couple of horses to follow too.

Shackle’s off in the Irish Ces

The injection of prizemoney that the Friends Of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch has been boosted with in recent years has turned a very competitive handicap into an ultra-competitive handicap. Now the final field has been revealed I like the look of SHACKLETON for Aidan O’Brien, who, like last year’s winner in the same colours for the same trainer, The Euphrates, looks capable of taking advantage of the 9lb weight-for-age allowance. He’s been taking on the likes of Carmers, Lambourn, Al Riffa and Trawlerman through the summer months and dropping into handicaps here off a mark of 107 he makes plenty of each-way appeal at around 16/1 with six and even seven places on offer. The set up of this race looks ideal for him and though it’s a very tricky race I like the classy and unexposed profile of the selection.

EYECATCHERS Um Wadi 8th, Leopardstown, September 13 Um Wadi was having her first start for Joseph O’Brien at Leopardstown at the Irish Champions Festival in a very competitive fillies’ handicap and she looks a filly to keep on side in the coming weeks. I like the way she shaped on stable debut, held up from a high draw she travelled kindly into the race but then she took her time to get organised before she stayed on well from an unpromising position in the final furlong to be beaten lest than five lengths. Given it was her first start since June one would think off her rating of 80 she will be well capable of making use of that in the coming weeks, particularly if she’s stepped up in distance. Either way, she’s one to keep an eye on.