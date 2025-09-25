Irish Cesarewitch preview: Fran Berry tips

Fran Berry has a bet in Sunday's Irish Cesarewitch with a couple of horses to follow too.
Shackle’s off in the Irish Ces
The injection of prizemoney that the Friends Of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch has been boosted with in recent years has turned a very competitive handicap into an ultra-competitive handicap.
Now the final field has been revealed I like the look of SHACKLETON for Aidan O’Brien, who, like last year’s winner in the same colours for the same trainer, The Euphrates, looks capable of taking advantage of the 9lb weight-for-age allowance.
He’s been taking on the likes of Carmers, Lambourn, Al Riffa and Trawlerman through the summer months and dropping into handicaps here off a mark of 107 he makes plenty of each-way appeal at around 16/1 with six and even seven places on offer.
The set up of this race looks ideal for him and though it’s a very tricky race I like the classy and unexposed profile of the selection.
EYECATCHERS
Um Wadi 8th, Leopardstown, September 13
Um Wadi was having her first start for Joseph O’Brien at Leopardstown at the Irish Champions Festival in a very competitive fillies’ handicap and she looks a filly to keep on side in the coming weeks.
I like the way she shaped on stable debut, held up from a high draw she travelled kindly into the race but then she took her time to get organised before she stayed on well from an unpromising position in the final furlong to be beaten lest than five lengths.
Given it was her first start since June one would think off her rating of 80 she will be well capable of making use of that in the coming weeks, particularly if she’s stepped up in distance.
Either way, she’s one to keep an eye on.
Sindagan, 3rd, Naas, September 18
Naas staged an all-juvenile card on September 18 where there was a number of notable performances, but the one I took away from the meeting was Johnny Murtagh’s Sindagan.
The son of Mehmas was held up in the rear from a wide draw and having travelled well into the race he was forced to switch, initially to the inside rail and once getting going was forced to switch back out around rivals to finish off nicely in third.
Given the way the race developed you can definitely upgrade his performance and it was a lovely introductory run and as he looked comfortable on the soft ground you’d imagine he’ll be out again in the coming weeks.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.