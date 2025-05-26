Irish 2000 Guineas: Timeform report and analysis

Eleven years to the day after landing this prize with Kingman, the Gosden/Juddmonte combination were back in the winners' enclosure courtesy of one of Kingman's sons, Field of Gold making amends for a slightly unlucky defeat at Newmarket to provide Colin Keane, who took over from Kieran Shoemark, with his second win in this race, both in the same colours; the pace, set by Windlord, was fair and there were no hard-luck stories in what looked a good renewal.