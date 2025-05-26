Menu icon
Timeform's view

Irish 2000 Guineas: Timeform report and analysis

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Mon May 26, 2025 · 13 min ago

Check out the Timeform report of Field Of Gold's impressive win in the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas.

Eleven years to the day after landing this prize with Kingman, the Gosden/Juddmonte combination were back in the winners' enclosure courtesy of one of Kingman's sons, Field of Gold making amends for a slightly unlucky defeat at Newmarket to provide Colin Keane, who took over from Kieran Shoemark, with his second win in this race, both in the same colours; the pace, set by Windlord, was fair and there were no hard-luck stories in what looked a good renewal.

