Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Homeless Songs is home and clear in the Irish 1,000 Guineas
Homeless Songs is home and clear in the Irish 1,000 Guineas

Irish 1,000 Guineas report: Homeless Songs claims Classic success at the Curragh for Dermot Weld

By Sporting Life
16:41 · SUN May 22, 2022

Homeless Songs showed a sparkling turn of foot to win the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Trained by Dermot Weld for owners Moyglare Stud Farm and ridden by Chris Hayes, the daughter of Frankel was having her first start over a mile in Sunday's Classic and, despite being relatively easy to back as an 11/2 chance, ultimately made the rest look one-paced.

She sauntered into contention a furlong and a half from the finish from well off the early pace and sprouted wings when asked for an effort from Hayes, storming home to score by five and a half lengths from Aidan O'Brien-trained duo Tuesday (11/4 favourite) and Concert Hall (15/2).

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Homeless Songs - a fifth winner for Weld in the Curragh Classic - was slashed to 9/4 from 8/1 for the Coronation Stakes by Sky Bet while Betfair go 5/2 having initially cut the winner to 4/1 for the same Royal Ascot contest. Betfair also shaved a couple of points off the fast-finishing Concert Hall for the Cazoo Oaks - she is now a best-price 8/1 for the Epsom Classic.

Christ Hayes salutes the crowd on Homeless Songs
Expert view: Just how good was Homeless Songs?

Weld said: “My only concern was whether she could carry that speed over a mile, but she relaxed beautifully for Chris and he gave her a most perfect ride.

“I said to Eva (Bucher-Haefner, of Moyglare) if she can carry that speed over a mile, she will win the Guineas.

“I’ll discuss it with Eva, but the Coronation (Stakes) at Royal Ascot would now be a definite possibility. She’s a great filly to have and the next day will tell us even more.

“She’s not the easiest to keep right, but when you have her right she is very good.”

On a poignant note, Weld added: “Pat (Smullen) won at stakes level on her dam and I thought of him today which is also his birthday.

“That is my 27th European Classic and my fifth time to win this race and every Classic is very special and difficult to win. She’s a very special filly.”

Hayes said: “There was talk that she would be better with a bend, and this and that. My only concern coming into today was would I get a clean run of things. Staying a mile and the ground made no difference as she is a special filly.

“It was nice to get the colts’ one (Irish 2,000 Guineas on Awtaad in 2016), now we have the fillies’ one. Any day you ride a Classic winner is a good day.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING