She sauntered into contention a furlong and a half from the finish from well off the early pace and sprouted wings when asked for an effort from Hayes, storming home to score by five and a half lengths from Aidan O'Brien-trained duo Tuesday (11/4 favourite) and Concert Hall (15/2).

Trained by Dermot Weld for owners Moyglare Stud Farm and ridden by Chris Hayes, the daughter of Frankel was having her first start over a mile in Sunday's Classic and, despite being relatively easy to back as an 11/2 chance, ultimately made the rest look one-paced.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Homeless Songs - a fifth winner for Weld in the Curragh Classic - was slashed to 9/4 from 8/1 for the Coronation Stakes by Sky Bet while Betfair go 5/2 having initially cut the winner to 4/1 for the same Royal Ascot contest. Betfair also shaved a couple of points off the fast-finishing Concert Hall for the Cazoo Oaks - she is now a best-price 8/1 for the Epsom Classic.

Weld said: “My only concern was whether she could carry that speed over a mile, but she relaxed beautifully for Chris and he gave her a most perfect ride.

“I said to Eva (Bucher-Haefner, of Moyglare) if she can carry that speed over a mile, she will win the Guineas.

“I’ll discuss it with Eva, but the Coronation (Stakes) at Royal Ascot would now be a definite possibility. She’s a great filly to have and the next day will tell us even more.

“She’s not the easiest to keep right, but when you have her right she is very good.”

On a poignant note, Weld added: “Pat (Smullen) won at stakes level on her dam and I thought of him today which is also his birthday.

“That is my 27th European Classic and my fifth time to win this race and every Classic is very special and difficult to win. She’s a very special filly.”

Hayes said: “There was talk that she would be better with a bend, and this and that. My only concern coming into today was would I get a clean run of things. Staying a mile and the ground made no difference as she is a special filly.

“It was nice to get the colts’ one (Irish 2,000 Guineas on Awtaad in 2016), now we have the fillies’ one. Any day you ride a Classic winner is a good day.”