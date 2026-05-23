Irish 1000 Guineas card tips: Best bets in Ireland on Saturday

Our Irish expert Tony Keenan has an 18/1 bet on the Tattersalls 1000 Guineas card at the Curragh today.
Irish racing tips: Sunday May 24
0.5pt e.w. Sindria in the Curragh 15:20 at 18/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4)
It should be a fast surface again at the Curragh today after a handful of ground-related non-runners yesterday and a hot afternoon forecast, temperatures due to get into the low 20s. The Irish summer may be here.
That should favour True Love over Precise in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at 16:30, the former a sharp type that won the Queen Mary, the latter apparently headed for the Oaks after this. The betting with the two looks about right, with Sukanya perhaps the one that looks overpriced to get in the mix with some bookmakers paying four places.
She had decent form as a juvenile, her runs at Goodwood and Leopardstown working out well, but looked better than ever when winning at Newbury, impressing with how she travelled powerfully and cut through the field. Her trainer says she can’t have the ground fast enough, so conditions look to suit.
Ballydoyle have already had a good weekend with three winners yesterday, and they should have more to come today, with Minnie Hauk the most likely in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at 15:55. The round track was favouring prominent racers yesterday so she is unlikely to be far from the pace, while one at a bigger price that might suit the setup of the race is Green Impact.
He has gone forward plenty late, likes decent ground and should improve on his return in the Mooresbridge when the ground was slower than ideal and he had been off since the previous July.
Great Barrier Reef looks the leading early Ballydoyle juvenile colt and has obvious claims in the Kilkea Castle Marble Hill Stakes (14:15). Edward Thatch would make some each-way appeal if the eight stay in, however. Robson De Aguiar has had just as many Irish two-year-old winners as Aidan O’Brien this season, six apiece, and this looks his best early one.
He had excuses on debut when going much too hard but settled better at Cork where he ran out an impressive winner and his trainer was strong in his view that he wants further than five furlongs.
The Lanwades Stud Stakes (15:20) is not the strongest Group 2. Paddy Twomey has a couple of talented types in the field, but neither may be ideally suited by the mile trip, One Look almost certainly better over further and City Of Memphis giving the impression she may be a seven-furlong specialist. Perhaps the speed-favouring conditions will allow the latter to get home but that seems in the price.
The one that looks overpriced is SINDRIA, especially with the few bookmakers paying four places. She moved to Joseph O’Brien in the middle of last season, and her first two runs for the yard looking about education as she was inclined to race keenly.
That seems to have worked this term as she has won both her starts at Gowran Park impressively. The first of those was a handicap off 82 but she swept from rear on a pace-favouring track to win by over four lengths before following up in a Listed race in comfortable style.
Perhaps she is at her ceiling, but this galloping track may suit even better, and she is from the most in-form yard of the first quarter of the season. The ground is a slight concern, but that is the case with many of her rivals, not least her stablemate Celestial Object who would otherwise be interesting.
The handicaps are not as good as yesterday, but Mayflower is an interesting runner in the BYD At Finlay Motor Group Spring Fillies Handicap at 14:45. She caught the eye on return at Leopardstown, racing down the unfavoured inner, and several runners on the day to do similar have run well since.
Things did not go her way last time in the Athasi, caught further than ideal and meeting traffic when picking her way through before keeping on steadily, and is down markedly in grade here.
The Velo Coffee Handicap at 17:05 is the lowest class race of the weekend but might be interesting for a bet as there are a few soft ground types at the head of the market and others look overpriced as a result.
Blues Emperor is at the top of the list. It is not long since he was winning and running well in premier handicaps, and since moving yards he has dropped rapidly in the weights before coming back to form last time.
The ground was slower than ideal then and he had to make his challenge away from the other ones involved in the finish and the form is working out well. Better ground and the step up to a mile should suit, though he is not the only interesting one in here with Thaloria and Java Wood also making appeal.
- Preview posted 08:50 on 24/05/2026
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