Irish 1000 Guineas card tips: Best bets in Ireland on Saturday

Our Irish expert Tony Keenan has an 18/1 bet on the Tattersalls 1000 Guineas card at the Curragh today.

It should be a fast surface again at the Curragh today after a handful of ground-related non-runners yesterday and a hot afternoon forecast, temperatures due to get into the low 20s. The Irish summer may be here. That should favour True Love over Precise in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at 16:30, the former a sharp type that won the Queen Mary, the latter apparently headed for the Oaks after this. The betting with the two looks about right, with Sukanya perhaps the one that looks overpriced to get in the mix with some bookmakers paying four places. She had decent form as a juvenile, her runs at Goodwood and Leopardstown working out well, but looked better than ever when winning at Newbury, impressing with how she travelled powerfully and cut through the field. Her trainer says she can’t have the ground fast enough, so conditions look to suit.



Ballydoyle have already had a good weekend with three winners yesterday, and they should have more to come today, with Minnie Hauk the most likely in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at 15:55. The round track was favouring prominent racers yesterday so she is unlikely to be far from the pace, while one at a bigger price that might suit the setup of the race is Green Impact. He has gone forward plenty late, likes decent ground and should improve on his return in the Mooresbridge when the ground was slower than ideal and he had been off since the previous July. Great Barrier Reef looks the leading early Ballydoyle juvenile colt and has obvious claims in the Kilkea Castle Marble Hill Stakes (14:15). Edward Thatch would make some each-way appeal if the eight stay in, however. Robson De Aguiar has had just as many Irish two-year-old winners as Aidan O’Brien this season, six apiece, and this looks his best early one. He had excuses on debut when going much too hard but settled better at Cork where he ran out an impressive winner and his trainer was strong in his view that he wants further than five furlongs. The Lanwades Stud Stakes (15:20) is not the strongest Group 2. Paddy Twomey has a couple of talented types in the field, but neither may be ideally suited by the mile trip, One Look almost certainly better over further and City Of Memphis giving the impression she may be a seven-furlong specialist. Perhaps the speed-favouring conditions will allow the latter to get home but that seems in the price. The one that looks overpriced is SINDRIA, especially with the few bookmakers paying four places. She moved to Joseph O’Brien in the middle of last season, and her first two runs for the yard looking about education as she was inclined to race keenly.