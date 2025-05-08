Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh not out of question for Falakeyah

Trainer Owen Burrows has raised the possibility of Falakeyah dropping in trip and being supplemented for the Irish 1,000 Guineas.
The daughter of New Bay added to last year's easy Wolverhampton maiden win with a deeply impressive performance on Sunday's seasonal debut in the Listed Betfred Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket, and connections are weighing up their options going forwards - both in Britain and overseas.
Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Burrows suggested the Tattersalls-backed Classic over a mile at the end of May could yet come onto the filly's radar following further discussions with the Shadwell Estate team.
He said: "Touch-wood, she's just had a nice quiet canter and looks none the worse for it. She's a big girl and she takes a bit of knowing, my head lad John Lake rides her all the time and she has her own mind, you wouldn't want to get into a fight with her.
"As Jim (Crowley, jockey) proved, you're better off going with her as such. We said if she was a fraction slow you'd have a bit of cover - she settles well behind one at home in her work - but obviously she hit the lids quite well and we were never going to try and pull her about and get her into some cover. Obviously there weren't a massive amount of runners anyway to do that.
"He did the right thing and didn't get in a fight with her, but she's got some stride. Jim has been saying all spring that she's not a slow filly, she does have a fair bit of speed, so I thought it was quite an exciting watch.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
"After speaking to Angus (Gold, representing the owner) on Monday, we're going to see how she is over the next 10 days or so. Look, the Oaks is there and obviously there's the French Oaks too. Angus even intimated that it's worth a conversation over supplementing her for the Irish Guineas.
"So in the middle of next week we'll touch base again and come up with a plan then I'd say."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.