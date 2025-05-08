Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Falakeyah skips away from her rivals
Falakeyah skips away from her rivals

Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh not out of question for Falakeyah

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu May 08, 2025 · 9 min ago

Trainer Owen Burrows has raised the possibility of Falakeyah dropping in trip and being supplemented for the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The daughter of New Bay added to last year's easy Wolverhampton maiden win with a deeply impressive performance on Sunday's seasonal debut in the Listed Betfred Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket, and connections are weighing up their options going forwards - both in Britain and overseas.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Burrows suggested the Tattersalls-backed Classic over a mile at the end of May could yet come onto the filly's radar following further discussions with the Shadwell Estate team.

He said: "Touch-wood, she's just had a nice quiet canter and looks none the worse for it. She's a big girl and she takes a bit of knowing, my head lad John Lake rides her all the time and she has her own mind, you wouldn't want to get into a fight with her.

"As Jim (Crowley, jockey) proved, you're better off going with her as such. We said if she was a fraction slow you'd have a bit of cover - she settles well behind one at home in her work - but obviously she hit the lids quite well and we were never going to try and pull her about and get her into some cover. Obviously there weren't a massive amount of runners anyway to do that.

"He did the right thing and didn't get in a fight with her, but she's got some stride. Jim has been saying all spring that she's not a slow filly, she does have a fair bit of speed, so I thought it was quite an exciting watch.

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

"After speaking to Angus (Gold, representing the owner) on Monday, we're going to see how she is over the next 10 days or so. Look, the Oaks is there and obviously there's the French Oaks too. Angus even intimated that it's worth a conversation over supplementing her for the Irish Guineas.

"So in the middle of next week we'll touch base again and come up with a plan then I'd say."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING