Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh not out of question for Falakeyah

The daughter of New Bay added to last year's easy Wolverhampton maiden win with a deeply impressive performance on Sunday's seasonal debut in the Listed Betfred Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket, and connections are weighing up their options going forwards - both in Britain and overseas.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Burrows suggested the Tattersalls-backed Classic over a mile at the end of May could yet come onto the filly's radar following further discussions with the Shadwell Estate team.

He said: "Touch-wood, she's just had a nice quiet canter and looks none the worse for it. She's a big girl and she takes a bit of knowing, my head lad John Lake rides her all the time and she has her own mind, you wouldn't want to get into a fight with her.

"As Jim (Crowley, jockey) proved, you're better off going with her as such. We said if she was a fraction slow you'd have a bit of cover - she settles well behind one at home in her work - but obviously she hit the lids quite well and we were never going to try and pull her about and get her into some cover. Obviously there weren't a massive amount of runners anyway to do that.

"He did the right thing and didn't get in a fight with her, but she's got some stride. Jim has been saying all spring that she's not a slow filly, she does have a fair bit of speed, so I thought it was quite an exciting watch.