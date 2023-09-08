Ireland in the World Pool spotlight as stars head to Leopardstown

History tells us to expect various things when the Irish Champion Stakes card comes around.
Saturday’s big race tends to be dramatic with the occasional major hard luck story; the Matron often goes to a three-year-old, though not necessarily the market choice; the G2 for two-year-olds can throw up an ace or two; and two major handicaps test punters to the full.
All outcomes are possible as the World Pool rolls back into Leopardstown so let’s hope the following hints prove profitable.
Let’s start with a wide-open Champion Stakes (3.20) that features six horses separated by just 3lb on Timeform ratings and the return of the mercurial Auguste Rodin.
For what it’s worth, and it’s purely a feel thing, I suspect the dual Derby winner might show his good side again after that lamentable King George effort. And, though in a minority, I’m not sure King of Steel will deliver the sort of performance his fans are hoping for after putting a great deal into finishing third in a demanding race on dead ground at Ascot.
In short, this has the feel of a heads and necks affair in which tactics could play a notable role. However, a peak-form NASHWA is no 7-1 shot after running a screamer to split the high-class Mostadhaf and Paddington in the International at York. She looks a fair win and place option as Hollie Doyle bids to become the first female rider to win an Irish G1, while Gus, Alflaila and last year’s winner Luxembourg look the value Quinella candidates.
Bookies have good reason to reflect on the Matron (2.45) fondly and TAHIYRA seeks to become only the second winning favourite since 2009.
But Dermot Weld’s filly is the only runner who has shown genuine G1 form this year and the way she stalked and pounced to land the Irish Guineas and the Coronation Stakes suggest her best may be yet to come. It will come as a surprise if she doesn’t go very close indeed on her return from a summer break and finding the right Quinella backup is key.
It’s interesting to note that Pearls Galore came into this race last year rated 108 before hitting a new level with a rugged front-running success for Paddy Twomey and Billy Lee.
Just Beautiful is another freewheeling 108 filly with the potential to go well at a price for the same team, while Tahiyra’s stablemate Homeless Songs disappointed at 5/4 in this race last year but she ran well on her reappearance here in the spring and is a cut above all bar the favourite if Weld can coax her back to something close to her best.
The supporting races on Saturday’s card offer something for all tastes. Kitty Rose left a good impression on her Naas debut and, along with Aidan’s course winner Content, she looks a big runner in the opener at 1.45.
Diego Velazquez is already as short as 7/1 for the 2024 Derby and the fact that O’Brien used Saturday’s 2.15 as a springboard for Epsom winners Australia and Auguste Rodin is notable.
The £2.4m Frankel colt powered clear late on his Curragh debut but he took a while to warm up that day. Perhaps he’ll be much sharper here but this is no ‘gimme’ for the hot favourite – who’s bred to come into his own over middle distances next year - and I might be tempted to seek value at longer odds with impressive debut winner Atlantic Coast and the experienced and 100-rated Deepone.
A pair of 112-rated horses head the market for the 3.55 but Aidan’s Breeders’ Cup winner Victoria Road needs to leave a plain reappearance run in France behind and son Joseph supplies a huge danger in the reliable BUCKAROO, who looks the percentage call in a race that looks light on genuine G2 candidates.
Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Paris runner-up ADELAIDE RIVER looks the one to be on as he steps down to G3 level without a penalty for the 4.30 and then we come to a pair of complex handicap puzzles to close the card.
Dual purpose horses look poised to have a big say in the 5.05, with Nusret, Comfort Zone and Merlin Giant all appealing as the right types to go well.
The hardy Dunum is back for the finale at 5.40 after another big handicap success at Galway but HOTROCKET was badly hampered when making his move amid a packed field that day. His earlier wins suggest he’s worth having on your side at a double figure price while the unexposed Broadhurst and battle hardened Rhoscolyn also have plenty to recommend them.
