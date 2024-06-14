Inspiral looks set to swerve Queen Anne in favour of Prince of Wales’s Stakes

Cheveley Park Stud’s Frankel mare has won six times at Group One level for John and Thady Gosden including a sensational victory in the 2022 Coronation Stakes at the Royal meeting, while she was beaten only a neck by shock winner Triple Time in the Queen Anne 12 months ago.

The five-year-old was fourth to her pacemaking stablemate and fellow Cheveley Park-owned runner Audience in the Lockinge at Newbury on her seasonal debut last month, and connections are now leaning towards stepping up to a mile and a quarter.

Inspiral has already proven herself effective over the longer trip, winning the Breeders’ Cup Filly And Mare Turf at Santa Anita in November under an inspired Frankie Dettori.

Cheveley Park’s managing director, Chris Richardson, said: “It has obviously been given serious consideration and following her success at Santa Anita over a mile and a quarter, where she was very effective, I think it makes sense to step her up.

“The Lockinge was a good starting point, but she was slowly away, which she can be on occasions, and if she is a little tardy away next time at least over a mile and a quarter it will be less important hopefully.”