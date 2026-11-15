Inspection passed at Cheltenham following 15mm of rain on Greatwood Hurdle day

There was a plethora of non-runners on the first two days of the three-day November Meeting at Prestbury Park but after 8mm of irrigation was applied to all of the track overnight, following by a reported 12mm of rain through the morning, the issue was almost turned on its head with fears over the state of the bends as standing water could be seen in some areas.

Racing TV pictures showed a considerable team of people out on the track moving the position of some of the rails and customers on course were told an announcement would be made imminently. The meeting was quickly given the green light.

There have already been 16 non-runners across the Cheltenham card today, with the ground now changed to Good.

Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin said on Racing TV: "We indicated last night and the team did a fantastic job, we got 8mm on everywhere last night, given the conditions yesterday riding a little bit quicker than we would have hoped. But we got the 8mm on last night with a forecast of 2-3mm this morning.

"And it's just with the remedial work that we did yesterday on the bends, just making them safe. We'd had the reports of slipping on Friday, so carried out the remedial work yesterday. Everything went without hitch yesterday on those bends, but it's just meant that with the 12mm in a short space of time this morning., there was a considerable amount of standing water down there, and just the fear was, once that's soaked in over the next couple of hours, there was a risk of some false ground, so what we've done is realigned, we've created one common bend on fresh ground through the middle of both chase and hurdle bends.

"We have done it before, but in different circumstances this time.

"Yes, there's little bits of standing water, as you would expect, having had that amount (of rain) but of no concern at this stage.

"I've left it (ground) as good at the moment. I'm sure we'll be checking it. I think once they've opened it up after the first, it'll feel a little easier than that."