In conjunction with the British Horseracing Authority, the Staffordshire venue has already abandoned the chases that were originally scheduled to take place, leaving a card comprising of five hurdle races and a National Hunt Flat race.

However, with the going described as heavy and some “small areas of standing water” on the track on Friday morning, there is no guarantee racing will take place at all at this stage.

Clerk of the Course Richard Fothergill said: “We’ve got a mainly dry day forecast today, but tomorrow is a challenge.

“Some forecasts are giving up to 20 millimetres of rain (on Saturday), which we couldn’t take. We need the absolute bottom end of the forecast to have a chance.

“It looks like a lot of rain is going to come after 12pm, but we’re going to assess it then, as we may have had a few showers in the morning.

“It’s a hugely supported raceday in the local community, so it’s such a shame. We’ll do what we can and give it every chance, but as I say, we do need the absolute best of the forecast.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org