Insole eyes Saudi success as Witness Stand heads to $2M Turf Sprint

Acquired at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale for 100,000 guineas by Insole, Witness Stand was purchased on behalf of owners Scott and Debbie Turner who already have several horses in training with the yard.

Witness Stand, a Listed winner for Tom Clover and Kieran Shoemark, is the highest-rated UK entry in the seven furlong contest which was won by Annaf, trained by Mick Appleby, in 2024.

“Last year, we showed we could improve older horses and develop two-year-olds. Now, we want to prove we can compete on the biggest stage and attract international owners. This race is fully funded, so it’s a free hit at big prize money. Even finishing sixth would bring home £50,000."

The pair train under the banner of Urloxhey Stables in Worcestershire and Witness Stand will be their biggest flat runner to date and a first on the international circuit. Insole joined forces with Grand National-winner Newland in December 2023 and the pair have sent out 27 winners on the flat.



Insole recalls the acquisition: “We initially thought he’d be too pricey and his consignors Barton Stud brought him out to show me and I told him to put him away as he’d be too expensive! We were delighted to secure him and we’re excited to campaign him in 2025 and beyond."

After being given a short break, Witness Stand returned to training and Insole has been building up fitness work, including two away days at Wolverhampton.

“He’s a compact horse who carries his condition well, but the next 10 days will sharpen him up further,” Insole said.

Insole believes Witness Stand’s versatility is a big advantage, saying: “The seven furlong trip is perfect for him in a race that brings together five and six furlong sprinters and milers dropping back in distance. He’s shown good form on quick ground at Goodwood so that holds no concern.”

Witness Stand’s improved form in the autumn came after cheekpieces were added and his new trainer sees no reason to dispense of them, adding: “They’ve sharpened him up and he’s worked well at home in them, so we see no reason to change what’s proven to be successful.

“We’re hoping he can run a big race and we can prove we are a professional outfit who mean business.”

Shoemark will renew his partnership with the son of Expert Eye in Saudi Arabia and is hopeful of a good showing.

“He’s done a couple of pieces of work at Wolverhampton, and I’m happy with where he is at this stage,” Shoemark said.

“The quick ground and track in Saudi won’t be an issue—he’s incredibly versatile both in terms of ground and trip. All he did last year was improve in a short space of time, and with his rating of 114, he fully deserves his place in this field.”

Shoemark was also full of praise for Insole’s training approach. “Jamie is very passionate and proactive and he’s not afraid to run his horses. His results last year speak for themselves, and with the quality two-year-olds and pedigrees he’s added to the yard, I think there’s more success ahead.”