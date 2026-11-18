The son of Walk In The Park was a stunning winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2025 but only once managed to hit the frame in a handful of starts last term.

That came when bidding to defend his crown in chasing's blue riband in March this year, when Cromwell still felt JP McManus's charge was still well below his peak.

Recent homework has been encouraging, though, and as long as there is some ease underfoot the eight-year-old will be taking up his weekend engagement where he's due to clash with last year's impressive winner Grey Dawning.

Speaking on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Cromwell said: "I'm a lot more optimistic, he's shown us the right signs at home.

"I suppose the big thing at the moment is that we're keeping a very close eye on the ground. Good ground at the moment, I spoke to Daniel Cooper (Clerk of the Course) a few minutes ago and he said it's raining at the moment which I was happy to hear. Hopefully they put plenty of water on it as well."

Regarding last year's disappointing campaign, the trainer said: "We definitely didn't (get a clear shot at it), even in the Gold Cup - which was a good run - his jumping was very ordinary in it. He ran down fences, he was going in and popping, but still managed to be third. So it was a good run but far from his best.

"He's just showing us the signs at home, he's very bright-eyed and moving great. We schooled him the other day and he jumped great, it's just fingers crossed. Hopefully we'll know more when we get to the track.

"Mark (Walsh) has got on great with him and Keith (Donoghue) has got on great with him, and I'm sure Harry (Cobden) will too."

Inothewayurthinkin was very popular in the antepost market with the big-race sponsors on Tuesday and is now priced at 4/1 generally.