Inothewayurthinkin 8/1 for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory

Connections of the Gavin Cromwell-trained seven-year-old have given the strongest indication yet that, providing the ground is suitably soft at Prestbury Park, last year's impressive Kim Muir winner will be supplemented into next Friday's Festival feature at a cost of £25,000.

Trained by Gavin Cromwell and owned by JP McManus, who also has the Emmet Mullins-trained Corbetts Cross in line for the Gold Cup, Inothewayurthinkin went on from his easy Cheltenham win last March to prove himself at the highest level when winning the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree and he is already favourite for the Randox Grand National this time around.

His campaign in open company to this point has been largely disappointing, having been well beaten in the John Durkan on his return to action and the Savills Chase at Leopardstown's big meeting over Christmas.

However, there were green shoots of recovery in his staying-on fourth behind Galopin Des Champs back at Leopardstown in the Irish Gold Cup at last month's Dublin Racing Festival and, having been as big as 50/1 for the Gold Cup in January, he's now just 8/1 with Sky Bet who offer NRNB on the race.

The Leeds-based firm have Galopin Des Champs top of the betting at 4/9 as he bids to become the first horse since Best Mate to win the great race on three occasions, with Banbridge their current 4/1 second-favourite and Fact To File, who could yet take up an alternative engagement in Thursday's Ryanair Chase, on offer at 5s.