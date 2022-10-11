The Injured Jockeys Fund is to receive £5,000 owing to a 21-year-old bet placed by former trainer Ian Balding on William Buick to be crowned champion jockey.

Balding, trainer of numerous equine stars such as Mill Reef and Lochsong, placed a verbal bet of £50 in 2001 with then Tote chairman Peter Jones that Buick would one day be champion at odds of 100-1. The Oslo-born jockey, who began riding out at Kingsclere in the school holidays aged 14, rode his first winner for Balding’s son Andrew in 2006 and was joint-champion apprentice, along with David Probert, two years later.