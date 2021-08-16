Injured Jim Crowley misses three winners after Doncaster fall including Khaadem

Thankfully Crowley escaped serious injury in a nasty incident in the closing stages of the Take The Reins Nursery Handicap when Jadhlaan came down on crossing the line.

Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan provided an update on Crowley, who went to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Duncan added: “He was conscious and stood up walking, but he was very sore.”

Later in the afternoon Richard Hills, assistant racing manager for owners Shadwell Estate, had further good news.

“I just spoke to Jim. He’s missing all the winners. But he’s had an MRI scan, and that’s clear. He won’t ride tomorrow, but he’s OK,” said Hills.

Crowley was initially out of action for race two, which saw the very promising Israr come out on top in a battle of well-regarded newcomers in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

A son of John Gosden’s Oaks and King George winner Taghrooda and champion sprinter Muhaarar, the youngster was nevertheless sent off at 8/1 behind favourite and stablemate Frantastic, himself a full-brother to Cracksman.

Drawn on the wing in stall 10, Israr lost ground by jinking right at the start, but was soon back on an even keel and with Frantastic off the bridle with two furlongs to run, he moved stylishly into contention.

Despite looking green Frantastic made a pleasing debut, running on into third, but for Israr it was the perfect start, beating the outsider Savvy Victory by half a length.

Crowley was replaced by Robert Havlin who said: “It’s nice to ride a winner, but never nice in those circumstances. The doctor said he (Crowley) got up OK, but was feeling a bit of pain high in his back so they took him to get checked over.”