The Mick Channon-trained Ingra Tor is drawn 11 of 19 for the competitive six-furlong contest and stamped himself a sprinter of promise when taking a 13-runner handicap at Newmarket last time, beating subsequent winner Harry Three – who reopposes – by two and a quarter lengths.

Channon’s son and assistant, Jack, feels the son of Churchill has a bright future and will have few excuses.

“He has only had four runs and is improving all the time,” said Channon.

“His form is working out very well. Everything he is beating or has beaten him is boosting the form and everything suits, the ground, the draw – we are bang in the middle of them – and the trip. Everything is right.

“He seems in great form and we think he is very high class and we hope he’ll put up a good show.

“Hopefully they will come up the middle. We haven’t seen how good this horse could be with a bit of cover yet. I’m looking forward to something being good enough to give him a nice tow and see his turn of foot.

“If he goes up (in the handicap), I’ve always thought the Stewards’ Cup would be a great target, as three-year-olds have a great record in that race – and if he were to win and go up enough, that would probably be his next target.”

NFL fans will keep a watchful eye on Showtime Mahomes, named by owners The Muffed Punt Partnership after the brilliant Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Grant Tuer’s runner beat Devaste over course and distance last time, with the Terry Kent-trainee subsequently franking the form at Leicester. The pair lock horns again and are drawn 17 and 16 respectively.

Tuer said: “The owners are a syndicate of local lads from Darlington and he is their first horse. Obviously they are all NFL fans. They have a two-year-old running at Carlisle on Monday called Run Cmc, who is named after Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers running back).

“Showtime Mahomes was an eight-grand yearling and he is flying the flag really well.

“The form of his York win looks rock solid. He was drawn one the last day, so probably down the middle would be best, but stands’ side might be better than far side.

“The course, trip, everything is fine. He is really well and the ground is fine. He wears his heart on his sleeve and he really tries.

“He hit the front too early the last day, and poked his nose out and battled all the way to the line. I would be surprised if he didn’t do the same. Whether that will be good enough, who knows?

“He will get an entry in the Palace Of Holyrood House Stakes at Royal Ascot on Friday, which I know is back down to five (furlongs), but the uphill finish will suit him. We will decide after this whether we turn him around, should we get in.”