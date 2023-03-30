Indestructible has moved across the Irish Sea during the off-season, leaving Michael O’Callaghan to join North Yorkshire-based Karl Burke, and he too has Newbury as a potential comeback target.

Having rounded off his juvenile campaign with Group One success in the Dewhurst Stakes, Chaldean is a leading contender for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in May and connections have already declared their intention to give him a prep run in the Greenham on April 22.

Kodiac colt Indestructible was beaten half a length when second to Chaldean in the Acomb Stakes at York last summer and filled the runner-up spot behind the same horse in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

Tom Pennington, racing and operations manager for owners Amo Racing, said: “I spoke to Karl about him earlier this week and he’s working very nicely.

“He’s been pencilled in for the Greenham and we’ll make a decision on his Classic participation after that, I suppose.

“Chaldean is going there, as well as Noble Style from what I hear, but if we wanted to be running in a Guineas, we’ve got to be finding out how good he is in these trials.

“The Champagne Stakes form looks good, with the third (Silver Knott) touched off at the Breeders’ Cup.”

Indestructible is one of several Amo Racing-owned three-year-olds to switch yards this winter, with Crypto Force perhaps the most notable.

An impressive winner of the Group Two Beresford Stakes for O’Callaghan, the Time Test colt is now in Newmarket with John and Thady Gosden.

Crypto Force does not hold a 2000 Guineas entry, but hopes are high that he can make an impact at the highest level in due course.

“He’s cantering away and John is taking it very patiently with him,” Pennington added.

“He’s obviously a high-class horse and hopefully he’ll be out in all those mile or 10-furlong races from the summer onwards.

“Beresford winners tend to be 10-furlong plus horses and he’s by Time Test out of a Galileo mare, so you would think he’ll get a mile and a quarter standing on his head, but John will tell us more when he steps up his work.”

Two three-year-old fillies Pennington is looking forward to seeing in action are Mammas Girl and Magical Sunset, both of whom are trained by Richard Hannon and entered in the 1000 Guineas.

Mammas Girl impressed on her only start to date in a Newmarket maiden in October, while Magical Sunset won three of her five outings as a juvenile including an impressive Listed triumph at Newbury.

Pennington said: “Mammas Girl won on her debut and has all the nice entries. As Richard says, any horse of his that wins first time out tends to be half-decent and I know Richard really likes her.

“We’ve also got Magical Sunset, who won the Radley Stakes at the backend by five lengths. She’s very exciting and both of those fillies will run in trials."