In-running drama as Booster Bob wins Greatwood Gold Cup in astonishing fashion

Olly Murphy's horse was matched at 880/1 in-running on Betfair when he was behind a horse being pulled up but Sean Bowen was in no mood for giving up on the seven-year-old.

A 16/1 chance when the tapes went up, Olly Murphy's horse struggled to keep up with the gallop and was well adrift turning into the home straight for the final time as Saint Segal led the field.

He began to pass beaten horses at the fourth last, though, and suddenly began making relentless progress under an inspired Bowen.

At the last Bowen cut to the inside and got to Saint Segal and then Vincenzo, who had looked set for victory with a more orthodox challenge.

Dylan Johnston hadn't accounted for Booster Bob and a flying Bowen, however, who got his mount up for a satisfying success, the jockey punching the air as Murphy celebrated trackside.