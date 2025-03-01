In-running drama as Booster Bob wins Greatwood Gold Cup in astonishing fashion

Booster Bob went from looking like he might be pulled up to winning the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury in astonishing style on Saturday.
Olly Murphy's horse was matched at 880/1 in-running on Betfair when he was behind a horse being pulled up but Sean Bowen was in no mood for giving up on the seven-year-old.
A 16/1 chance when the tapes went up, Olly Murphy's horse struggled to keep up with the gallop and was well adrift turning into the home straight for the final time as Saint Segal led the field.
He began to pass beaten horses at the fourth last, though, and suddenly began making relentless progress under an inspired Bowen.
At the last Bowen cut to the inside and got to Saint Segal and then Vincenzo, who had looked set for victory with a more orthodox challenge.
Dylan Johnston hadn't accounted for Booster Bob and a flying Bowen, however, who got his mount up for a satisfying success, the jockey punching the air as Murphy celebrated trackside.
Bowen said afterwards: "He's a weird horse but loads of ability. It just shows what they can do sometimes!
"He's a strange horse, he wants softer ground and he changed his legs going round. Once he passed one he got interested and then he just took off. It was at the back of the ditch I though he could win now if he keeps up the gallop."
