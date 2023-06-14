Trainer David Evans is hoping Radio Goo Goo can continue to hit all the right notes when she bids for a fourth straight success at York on Friday.
The three-year-old filly peeled off a hat-trick in May, winning twice at Chester either side of a victory at Haydock.
Now Monmouthshire-based Evans is sending her to the Knavesmire for the British EBF supporting Racing with Pride Fillies’ handicap. Evans will be double-handed in the race with Dora Penny in the field of eight for the £35,000 Class 2.
It will be staged over six furlongs, the distance over which Radio Goo Goo has been campaigned so far in 2023 after solely competing at the minimum trip last year.
Evans said: “She’s got every chance at York. She’s stepping up in grade again but she’s in good form – it’s worth a go.
“I thought a lot of her last season but she’s a big filly and she came up against some good ones as well. She had a nice break, strengthened up good and she’s come back better.
“She goes on any ground. You could drop back to five (furlongs) on softer ground. She’s got the strength to do it now – she was probably a bit weak last year, catching her out in the latter stages of her race. But she did come up against some decent fillies as well.”
Dora Penny returns to action after last being seen on April 1 when she won a six-furlong fillies’ handicap at Kempton.
Evans added: “We know she’s got a touch of class. She could probably do with a bit more give – she’s had a little couple of niggles. She might just benefit from the run as well."
The Seat Unique Ganton Stakes is the Listed-race feature and five horses are targeting the record £70,000 prize fund. El Drama, a runner-up in Group 1 company in Dubai in February, is the highest-rated in the field with a mark of 111.
But 109-rated Godolphin runner Shining Blue has the course form, having won over seven furlongs only last month on the Knavesmire.
He will step back up to a mile on Friday on making his UK Pattern debut, while coming the other way in distance, is the Keith Dalgleish-trained, Chichester.
The six-year-old gelding was beaten fifth of six in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in late May. He is slightly eased in grade to Listed class and Dalgleish believes there is a big one in his charge if everything clicks.
He said: “On the right day I think he has enough ability for something like this if all the ducks lined up for him.”
In terms of Chichester’s return to a mile, Dalgleish added: “It seems to be his best trip and he’s run well at the course in the past. He’s been working well since his last run.”
