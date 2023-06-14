The three-year-old filly peeled off a hat-trick in May, winning twice at Chester either side of a victory at Haydock.

Now Monmouthshire-based Evans is sending her to the Knavesmire for the British EBF supporting Racing with Pride Fillies’ handicap. Evans will be double-handed in the race with Dora Penny in the field of eight for the £35,000 Class 2.

It will be staged over six furlongs, the distance over which Radio Goo Goo has been campaigned so far in 2023 after solely competing at the minimum trip last year.

Evans said: “She’s got every chance at York. She’s stepping up in grade again but she’s in good form – it’s worth a go.

“I thought a lot of her last season but she’s a big filly and she came up against some good ones as well. She had a nice break, strengthened up good and she’s come back better.

“She goes on any ground. You could drop back to five (furlongs) on softer ground. She’s got the strength to do it now – she was probably a bit weak last year, catching her out in the latter stages of her race. But she did come up against some decent fillies as well.”