In-form Lorcan Williams looking forward to Broken Halo ride at Warwick in Classic Chase

The rugby-loving rider, who was raised in Pembrokeshire, is one of the most in form members of the weighing room at the moment having booted home four winners from his last four mounts.

And the 24-year-old hopes he can continue in that rich vein of form by securing his biggest victory of the campaign aboard the Paul Nicholls-trained gelding, who is one of 14 runners declared for the £100,000 Premier Handicap which is Warwick’s most valuable race of the season.

Williams said: “I’ve been very lucky to sit on some nice horses recently for both Paul (Nicholls) and Jeremy Scott, who is a big supporter of mine. It has been a good start to the year and hopefully I can continue it.

“Broken Halo is quite a popular character in the yard. He is a very kind horse, and he is easy to get on with.

“I’ve won a novice hurdle on him and I’ve also won a novice chase on him, while he also gave me my first spin over the Aintree fences in the Grand Sefton in 2022.

“I’ve been very lucky to get on the horse, but I get on well with his owners (Giraffa Racing) as I also won a Grade Two for them aboard McFabulous. They have been great supporters of mine.

“I have been very fortunate with the amount of rides I get, along with a good deal of them being high-quality, but it would be nice to win this race at the weekend.

“I just have to grab opportunities like this with both hands.”

It was a case of what could have been for both Williams and Broken Halo last time out in the Betfair Exchange London National Handicap Chase at Sandown Park with the pair parting company at the second last whilst still holding every chance.

Although it remains to be seen if Broken Halo will see out the three miles and five furlongs trip at the weekend Williams is optimistic that with ground conditions to suit it will be within reach if he can get the Kayf Tara gelding in a good rhythm.

He said: “He was running very well in the London National at Sandown before he fell. Sometimes in his first run of the season he runs very fresh and he can be too enthusiastic.

“During the race I managed to get him settled into a rhythm and I was very happy with him. It was hard to know what would have happened, but I was fairly confident coming to two out that I had not got into top gear with him.

“That was only his second try over a trip just short of what he will be running over here so you don’t know for definite if he will stay but he was travelling well.

“This will be testing ground here, but it was heavy ground when I won a novice chase on him at Exeter so he does prefer a bit of cut in the ground.

“If I can get him in a nice rhythm early on and ride him like I did before he fell last time, then he should go well.”