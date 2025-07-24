Andrew Balding expects Kalpana to reproduce her best when returned to a mile and a half in Saturday's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

The daughter of Study Of Man was a two-length winner of the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares' Stakes over the same course and distance at Ascot last October and has so far this term been campaigned over a mile and a quarter. The Juddmonte-owned filly gets the 3lb allowance from her male rivals in Saturday's Group 1 and while not underestimating the task at hand, Balding has full confidence in his Kingsclere representative. Speaking on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily, the trainer said: "She did a nice piece of work yesterday and is fine this morning so we're all systems go. "I think she's fairly effective on anything (ground-wise), she just wouldn't want rattling-firm ground which it's unlikely to be so. Obviously she excelled on soft ground last year but I think she can be effective on good ground or slightly faster. "We're looking forward to it."

There are only five runners declared but Balding is encouraged that a true end-to-end gallop should be assured, with Aidan O'Brien's chief hope Jan Brueghel joined by pace-setter Continuous, another former winner of the St Leger. Balding said: "Jan Brueghel stays well and it would be to his advantage as well. It'll be a fascinating race as it always should be and racing people really look forward to the King George. I remember as a child it was always the race that really stirred the imagination when you had the three-year-olds taking on the older horses. It's a fabulous race and the perfect place in the calendar to provide a real spectacle." So how much improvement has Kalpana made since the two runs over 10 furlongs earlier this season? "I hope and imagine a fair bit," Balding said. "Because she was obviously strong at the end of the race over a mile and a half last year in the Fillies and Mares and Kempton and likewise at Hamilton, so the extra couple of furlongs will certainly suit her."