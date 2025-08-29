Menu icon
Trainer Owen Burrows
Trainer Owen Burrows

Impressive winning debut for Owen Burrows-trained Sticktoyourguns at Sandown

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri August 29, 2025 · 5h ago

Sticktoyourguns made a promising start to his career when winning the seven-furlong maiden on debut at Sandown on Friday afternoon.

The son of Without Parole, trained by Owen Burrows for Paul and Clare Rooney who have A Bit Of Spirit in Saturday's Solario Stakes over the same course and distance, was sent off a largely unconsidered 11/1 chance for the Chasemore Farm EBF Maiden Stakes in the hands of Saffie Osborne.

He'll have been trading at even bigger prices in-running after racing keenly in the early stages near the back of the field, but the sizeable newcomer gradually found his feet on the outside of the field after turning into the straight and ultimately showed a smart turn of foot to reel in The Joker (4/1) and score by a length and a quarter from the relatively experienced runner-up.

Third went to the John and Thady Gosden-trained 100/30 market leader Accredit, who also came from an unpromising position, having been held up early, and made his challenge towards the inside of the course under Juddmonte's retained rider Colin Keane.

Jason Maguire, former jockey and now racing manager for the Rooneys, said on Racing TV: "We're delighted, he was obviously showing Owen plenty at home and Owen thought he'd run a nice race.

"Saffie just kind of got him switched off and rode him to come home today, that was the most important thing really. That he had a good experience. Once she pulled him out, he quickened up really well.

"He's a lovely athletic horse and he's well bought by (bloodstock agents) Kevin and Anna Ross. They buy all the horses for Mr and Mrs Rooney and he's obviously by Without Parole who is becoming a nice sire. The minute we saw him get off the box at home - I broke him in myself - he was just so athletic and we loved him.

"I'm delighted that he's turned out. It's extra-special when you know then from babies. He's got a great temperament and has done himself proud. He was very professional."

Regarding where the two-year-old might be seen next, Maguire added: "I'd imagine it'll be low-key and we'll try and go again in something small."

