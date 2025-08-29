Impressive winning debut for Owen Burrows-trained Sticktoyourguns at Sandown

Sticktoyourguns made a promising start to his career when winning the seven-furlong maiden on debut at Sandown on Friday afternoon.

The son of Without Parole, trained by Owen Burrows for Paul and Clare Rooney who have A Bit Of Spirit in Saturday's Solario Stakes over the same course and distance, was sent off a largely unconsidered 11/1 chance for the Chasemore Farm EBF Maiden Stakes in the hands of Saffie Osborne. He'll have been trading at even bigger prices in-running after racing keenly in the early stages near the back of the field, but the sizeable newcomer gradually found his feet on the outside of the field after turning into the straight and ultimately showed a smart turn of foot to reel in The Joker (4/1) and score by a length and a quarter from the relatively experienced runner-up. Third went to the John and Thady Gosden-trained 100/30 market leader Accredit, who also came from an unpromising position, having been held up early, and made his challenge towards the inside of the course under Juddmonte's retained rider Colin Keane.