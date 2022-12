Perfect Passe impresses Townend

Willie Mullins appears to have another potential star on his hands following the striking debut victory of Impaire Et Passe in the Jack Carter Naas Member Maiden Hurdle at Naas.

Winner of his only start on the level in France, he was bought for €155,000 by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, who have a growing number of runners in Ireland.

Having settled nicely for Paul Townend, he found himself in front at what would normally be the third last.

With the final two flights bypassed because of low sun, there were still plenty of runners in contention two furlongs from home but the 4/7 favourite soon began to pull clear.

At one stage it looked as if Impaire Et Passe was going to cruise to victory in his own time but when Townend decided to see what was under the bonnet, the response was immediate and he came home 18 lengths clear.

Betfair cut the winner to 12/1 from 40s for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in March, while he's 16/1 with the sponsors for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

“He galloped out through the line and on that ground, there is not too many that will do that today,” said Mullins.

“He seems to have a huge amount of scope jumping. He just put down at the last, I think it was the first one he was in front.

“He has huge potential and is one to look forward to for Simon and Isaac.

“He’s not entered in the Lawlors and maybe we could look at the Moscow Flyer in Punchestown.”