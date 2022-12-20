A review of Tuesday's action from Naas where the wide-margin win of Impaire Et Passe saw him cut for multiple races at the Cheltenham Festival.
Willie Mullins appears to have another potential star on his hands following the striking debut victory of Impaire Et Passe in the Jack Carter Naas Member Maiden Hurdle at Naas.
Winner of his only start on the level in France, he was bought for €155,000 by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, who have a growing number of runners in Ireland.
Having settled nicely for Paul Townend, he found himself in front at what would normally be the third last.
With the final two flights bypassed because of low sun, there were still plenty of runners in contention two furlongs from home but the 4/7 favourite soon began to pull clear.
At one stage it looked as if Impaire Et Passe was going to cruise to victory in his own time but when Townend decided to see what was under the bonnet, the response was immediate and he came home 18 lengths clear.
Betfair cut the winner to 12/1 from 40s for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in March, while he's 16/1 with the sponsors for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.
“He galloped out through the line and on that ground, there is not too many that will do that today,” said Mullins.
“He seems to have a huge amount of scope jumping. He just put down at the last, I think it was the first one he was in front.
“He has huge potential and is one to look forward to for Simon and Isaac.
“He’s not entered in the Lawlors and maybe we could look at the Moscow Flyer in Punchestown.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Mullins also had the odds-on favourite in the opening Bar One Racing Guaranteed Odds All Channels Beginners Chase in the highly-touted Flame Bearer but after racing keenly, he was dropping back by the second last.
Henry de Bromhead’s Journey With Me (7/4) had tracked the favourite for most of the race and was well placed to pick up the pieces.
However, by the final fence he was also very tired and having scrambled over that, Rachael Blackmore had to keep him up to his work to beat Brides Hill by 13 lengths.
Stable representative Robbie Power said: “They went a good gallop and it took him a while to warm to his jumping after his fall the last day. He’s done plenty of schooling at home. It was great to get a clear round into him and he’s back on track now. It was a good performance.
“He won’t be going back in trip. I’d say two and a half to three miles is his game but his jumping needs to improve a little bit.
“He has plenty of stamina. He was a decent hurdler and hopefully he’s going to be a better chaser. Hopefully with confidence his jumping will get better.”
Gordon Elliott’s Halka Du Tabert followed up a bumper win by making most of the running in the Care At Home Services Mares Maiden Hurdle under Jack Kennedy.
Mullins’ Eabha Grace was the evens favourite but having briefly looked a threat, she had no answer to the 5/2 winner close home, going down by 11 lengths.
“She’s a nice mare. She has a good, high cruising speed but just gallops at the back of it and I told Jack to make plenty of use of her today,” said Elliott.
“I liked from the second last to the line the way she galloped. I’d say she’s smart.
“She might go next for the Solerina in Fairyhouse at the end of January.”
Henry de Bromhead’s Inthepocket displayed class and courage when winning the rearranged Tote Navan Novice Hurdle.
Owned by JP McManus, the five-year-old had made a very stylish winning debut at Wexford but faced a hike in class to Grade Two company.
Gordon Elliott fielded three likely contenders in Three Card Brag, Absolute Notions and Deeply Superficial and along with the eventual winner, the four had it between them from a long way out.
Rachael Blackmore always looked to have the Elliott trio covered on Inthepocket (9/4), and after finding a gap between Three Card Brag and Absolute Notions when they bypassed the last flight due to low sun, she looked sure to win easily.
Inthepocket went several lengths clear on the bridle but Blackmore could feel his stride shortening, giving Three Card Brag another chance.
The gap was closing with every stride as the line approached in tiring ground, but Inthepocket clung on to win by a neck.
Paddy Power cut the winner to 12/1 from 25s for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in March.
“He jumps well and the last two hurdles being out wasn’t a help, but maybe it wasn’t a help to any of them. That was a good performance,” said Frank Berry, McManus’ racing manager.
“He didn’t do a lot in front but it’s a good step up from his maiden in Wexford and you could only be pleased with what he did. He learned from his last run.
“Henry was keen to go two and a half (miles) with him but you never know, with a bit more experience he could easily go back in trip.
“He’s entered in the Lawlors Novice Hurdle back here (on January 8), so we’ll see how he is.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.