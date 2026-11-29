Johnson White is looking forward to sending Imperial Saint back over the Grand National fences for a tilt at the William Hill Half A Mill Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree.
The Saint Des Saints gelding showed up well for a long way on his first attempt over the famous fences in the Randox Grand National back in April before his stamina ebbed away late on in the extended four-and-a-quarter mile marathon.
There was plenty of encouragement to take from the eight year-old’s return to action, back over regulation fences at the Merseyside venue when finishing fifth in a two-and-a half-mile in a handicap chase at the track earlier this month.
And with the step back up to three and a quarter miles seen as a plus, White, who trains Imperial Saint in partnership with Philip Hobbs, believes he could take plenty of beating.
White said: “At the moment the plan is to run Imperial Saint in the Becher Chase.
"He ran over those fences in the Grand National last season, and he jumped beautifully, but he didn’t really get the trip that day.
"We think three miles and two furlongs back over those fences will really suit him. He will go on better ground, if that is what turns up on the day, but he is in great form.
"He ran nicely at Aintree the other day, but he just needed more of a test of stamina as he was staying on well at the end.
“We are looking forward to getting him back over the bigger fences again, which he took to like a duck to water last season."
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