We run the rule over the 30 horses entered up for Saturday's Betfair Imperial Cup at Sandown Park.

Authorised Speed Major flop in the Tolworth Hurdle here in early-January and although clearly very talented, hard to bounce straight back in a race as competitive as this on his first go in a handicap. Djelo Looked a very shrewd acquisition when winning on stable/UK debut at Exeter in November but seemingly held by the handicapper since and below his best when down the field at Ascot last month. Fine Casting Unable to defy 8lb hike for impressive Haydock win in December when resuming at Uttoxeter last month and not certain to cope with this drop back to 2m on forecast good ground. Givega Held in high regard and unbeaten barring the obvious blip at Warwick (when reportedly bursting a blood vessel). Back on song with career-best effort in a novice event here last month and the assessor hasn’t gone overboard. Looks to be sitting on more improvement.

Hardy Du Seuil Some quality (and consistent) efforts in novice chases last season and gradually rediscovered his form switched back to hurdling this time around. Won by three lengths from Iceo here last time and although punished with an 11lb hike, he’s still only six and unlikely to have peaked just yet. Highway One O Two Stable having a good time of things this season, including in major two-mile handicap hurdles, although this one doesn’t seem to be getting much help from the assessor and looks vulnerable to less exposed types once again. Holetown Hero Young, progressive novice from top yard and was conceding the double penalty when finding only one too good at Newbury last month. That came just four days after his latest Taunton win too so entitled to be fresher here on handicap debut from what looks a workable mark.

Hystery Bere Engaged over longer trip at Sandown on Tuesday and seems unlikely he'll take up his entry. Iceo Encouraging trio of runs (one win) after joining this yard in 2021 and although off the track for almost a year, he returned here in January with a fine second to Hardy Du Seuil, who had plenty of race-fitness on his side. Only gone up 1lb and remains fairly treated with the prospect of much more to come. In This World Won a staying race on the Flat in France but not short of pace when making successful start for current yard in a juvenile hurdle at Warwick in November 2021. Not seen since which raises a few questions but trainer can obviously get them ready and he’s got such low mileage which makes him hard to ignore completely. Jpr One Still low mileage but lacks a recent run. Last seen finishing a long way back in fifth behind Constitution Hill in the Sky Bet Supreme 12 months ago so hard to get overly excited about, for all that a mark of 127 does look manageable on the pick of his novice hurdle form. Kellahen Formerly trained in Germany and France and he’s won once from five outings so far for current trainer Tom Symonds. Let down favourite-backers in minor novice event at Doncaster last time, having been creditable second on handicap debut at Wetherby the time before, and doesn’t look up to this level just yet.

Knickerbockerglory Won five of his 10 starts under Rules to this point, including on chasing debut at Ffos Las in November. Beaten into second when fancied to follow up from mark of 133 later that month, since when he’s not been out in public. Not badly handicapped (129) back over the smaller obstacles and he’d be worth a look if turning up this weekend. Lightly Squeeze Took advantage of reduced mark to win well in six-runner field at Kempton (following long layoff) in November but unable to defy 6lb rise when well-held fifth behind Hardy Du Seuil last time. Getting a bit long in the tooth and not hard to look elsewhere for the winner. Man O Work Unexposed Irish challenger who fell early on in big two-mile handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival last month (10/1). Ran a creditable fourth at Fairyhouse in early-December and could find enough improvement to be a place contender. Metier Really capable performer on his day but tends to save those efforts for when the mud is flying and he’s unlikely to get his favoured conditions this weekend. Could be a shade high in the weights at the moment anyway. Monviel Beaten 17 lengths when eighth in this last year but made all to make an impressive start to the current campaign at Ascot in November and probably ran as well as could be expected on quick ground in the Betfair Hurdle last month. Eased a pound and although still 9lb higher than for Ascot, he looks to be going the right way. Nickle Back Eased in the weights since going handicapping and latest Uttoxeter second was a fair effort under a big weight. Could lack the class for this, though, especially as he’s down in trip. Parramount Brother to the same stable’s popular mare Snow Leopardess and certainly not short of ability himself. Seems to enjoy a sound surface and has improved a lot for the fitting of a tongue-tie for last three starts. No doubt more to come and a big threat to all up 9lb for latest 12-length win at Doncaster. Playful Saint French import last season and, having won his sole start for this yard last March, he’s been brought along steadily this time around. Took full advantage of a drop in class when slamming Washington by 12 lengths at Leicester over Christmas but that came on heavy ground and he could have contrasting conditions to deal with here, along with the 7lb higher mark.

Punctuation Sent off favourite for a traditionally hot handicap at Cheltenham on Trials Day and fared pretty well in fourth behind some lightly-raced and improving rivals. Left on the same mark for this and doubtful he’s stopped improving himself, but may well plateau a little after winning streak has come to and end. Royale Margaux French recruit who was sent off 50/1 on UK debut in a mares’ Listed race at Huntingdon in January and ran accordingly. Can only be watched for the time being. Salsada Showed a bit of class on the Flat for Jedd O’Keeffe and has taken to hurdling pretty well. Back from 220 days off with good second to Epatante in Grade 2 at Doncaster in January and she’s entitled to be sharper on this occasion. Could be suited by this track if getting to the front but may prefer a bit more ease underfoot. Samarrive Ninth in this event last year before he stepped up in trip to win here the following month. Novice chasing not really gone to plan so far this season so no surprise to see a return to timber last month, when third to stablemate Irish Hill at Ascot. Good ground looks a plus but he’s edged back up 2lb and looks there to be shot at. Soaring Glory Has been tricky to predict, according to his trainer, and probably found himself badly handicapped after winning a Listed handicap hurdle at Ascot in October 2021 (his last success). Has gradually crept back down to that same mark now and has gone well fresh in the past so first time back might be a good time to consider him seriously. Soul Icon On an incredible roll, having won seven of his last eight starts, which has seen his official mark rise from a lowly 73 right up to current 127. Gone up 10lb for latest success at Cheltenham’s Showcase meeting in October (replay below) but kept fresher for the better ground and he’s clearly versatile in terms of trip. He wouldn’t be a shock winner by any means.

Stream of Stars No public outing since December 2021 which is quite off-putting but the handicapper has dropped him 3lb following the layoff (and last run when fourth at Kempton). Hard to know what to expect really as his earlier form was very decent, edging out recent Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque in a Plumpton novice when conceding him 7lb. Washington Has been a frustrating horse to follow at times and can get himself in a bit of a stew pre-race for whatever reason. On his best behaviour dropped back to this trip on heavy going at Leicester when last seen in December but he was still comfortably held by Playful Saint and doesn’t look one to trust implicitly here. Western Zephyr Stopped quickly when asked for an effort in a Listed novice event won by Luccia at Exeter last month but capable of a lot better than that when firing on all cylinders. Looks on a tempting mark (121) for handicap debut but might be flying a bit high in this company. Zoffany Bay Obvious interest given his trainer won this race last year en route to a crack at the Cheltenham Festival and this well-travelled nine-year-old has an entry in the Martin Pipe at the Festival next week. Won a Listed race in France before returning from 700 days away for new yard at Ascot last month, bustling up the progressive Irish Hill. Could strip fitter for that and impossible to leave from calculations.