Imperial Cup result: Mondo Man holds on after drama at the last - report and free video replay

Mondo Man landed a first Betfair Imperial Cup for Gary and Josh Moore at Sandown despite Caolin Quinn having to ride with his feet out of his stirrups after the last.

Live coverage of the Imperial Cup card at Sandown The 5/2 favourite led from the start and while he had Rubber Ball for company throughout he ran away from that rival before the second last when easing clear. With the race all but sewn up he bunny-hopped the last and suddenly looked very tired in the testing ground up the hill with Quinn's feet out of the irons not helping matters. A big lead was eaten into by the running-on Wreckless Eric, but the finishing post came in time for Mondo Man who won by a length and a half.

14:27 Sandown - Imperial Cup result 1st MONDO MAN (5/2 favourite) 2nd Wreckless Eric 3rd We're Red And Blue 4th Messerschmitt 5th Afadil

Caoilin Quinn after winning on Mondo Man at Sandown

Gary Moore said: “It was an amazing performance. The only reason I let him run was because he has got class as I didn’t really want to run him on the ground. He is a class horse. “I was devastated when I saw him having to make all the running around here. It wasn’t my plan, but it was Caoilin’s plan and he stuck to it. “I thought it was very today for Caoilin at the last. I’ve never seen him look so stylish. “We thought we were going to win a nice race at Ascot earlier in the season with him, but he was far enough back that day and he had to come from a long way back. “Running him at Plumpton the other day shows we can make the running and that is what he has done today. “That run at Plumpton was very important last time. A lot of credit goes to Jamie (Moore) as he said the horse was better after Plumpton than what he was going into it. “I hadn’t won an Imperial Cup until now so that puts the icing on the cake. “I have to consult John and Yvonne Stone (owners) first (about running in the County Hurdle). It depends how he comes out of the race as he has had a hard race today. It is not easy to make all around here on heavy ground and come out of here and be fresh again in the week. It is up to what they say and they will be guided by me on how he is. “He was also bought to run on the Flat. He met with an injury last season and that is why he didn’t run after Chester. There are a good few options for him. “I would like to see him run at Royal Ascot in the two mile race. He was purchased to run in the Triumph Hurdle and go to Royal Ascot.”

